Bockfest closes some roads in Over-the-Rhine Friday and Saturday

Bockfest, the annual celebration now in its 31st year, honors spring and Over-the-Rhine's brewing heritage. It takes place March 3-5 in the neighborhood's Brewing District with a parade, 5K and, of course, beer vendors. As such, some roads in the area will close starting Friday to accommodate the event.



Friday closures

In order to accommodate the parade, the following streets will close Friday, March 3, at the times listed below and remain closed until approximately 7 p.m.:

4 p.m.



Eighth Street closed between Broadway and Main Street

5 p.m.

Sycamore Street closed between Central Parkway and Seventh Street (cross traffic will be maintained as long as possible)

6 p.m.

Sycamore Street closed between Liberty Street and Seventh Street

Main Street closed between Central Pkwy and Schiller Street

Ninth Street closed between Broadway and Main Street

Court Street closed between Main Street and Sycamore Street

Central Parkway closed between Main Street and Eggleston Avenue

Short Reading Road closed between Eggleston Avenue and Main Street

Elliot Street closed between Sycamore Street and Broadway

Twelfth Street closed between Clay Street and Sycamore Street

Thirteenth Street closed between Sycamore Street and Clay Street

Fourteenth Street closed between Clay Street and Sycamore Street

Orchard Street closed between Sycamore Street and Main Street

Liberty Street closed between Sycamore Street and Walnut Street

McMicken Street closed between Vine Street and Main Street

Lang Street closed between Clifton Avenue and McMicken Avenue

Moore Street closed between Walnut Street and Liberty Street

Hamer Street closed between Vine Street and Elder Street

Vine Street closed between McMicken Street and Liberty Street

Findlay Street closed between Race Street and Vine Street

Elder St closed between Race St and McMicken St

Saturday closures

The Bockfest 5K takes place Saturday, March 4. The following streets will close that day beginning at 9:30 a.m. and remain closed until approximately 12 p.m.:



Elder Street closed between Race Street and Vine Street (Closes at 7 a.m.)

Vine Street closed between Clifton Avenue and Liberty Street

McMicken Street closed between Lang Street and McMillan Street

Stark Street closed between Central Parkway and Dunlap Street

Dunlap Street closed between McMicken Street and Findlay Street

Logan Street closed between McMicken Street and Liberty Street

Findlay Street closed between Campbell Street and Race Street

Elm Street closed Findlay Street and McMicken Street

Central Parkway northbound closed between Liberty Street and McMillan Street

Ravine Street- closed between Central Pkwy and McMicken Street

While Bockfest continues into Sunday, no road closures are required.