John Carter pleads not guilty in death of Katelyn Markham

The man charged with the 2011 murder of his fiancé, Katelyn Markham, was in a Butler County courtroom Monday. John Carter entered a not guilty plea on two counts of murder.

He's accused of killing the Fairfield woman who disappeared in 2011 at age 22. After extensive searches, her remains were found nearly two years later in 2013 in a wooded area in Indiana some 25 miles away. A coroner ruled the cause of a death as a homicide.

During Monday's arraignment, Judge Daniel Haughey set bond at $1 million.

RELATED: Gurpreet Singh's 'American Dream' ended with a quadruple homicide

The high-profile case was stagnant for many years until about a month ago when a friend of the pair was indicted for perjury. Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser issued the murder charges shortly thereafter.

The two murder charges against Carter, 34, include purposeful killing and for causing a death in the commission of a felony.

The next court date is a pre-trial hearing is set for April 4.