Dr. Caitlin Bernard set for hearing before Indiana Medical Licensing Board this week

Dr. Caitlin Bernard’s medical license is potentially on the line as she is set to appear this week before the state Medical Licensing Board.

Last year, Bernard provided abortion care to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio, which made national news. Almost immediately, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita went on television and threatened Bernard’s medical license with no apparent evidence of any wrongdoing.

A judge would later say Rokita’s actions violated state law.

Eventually, after months of investigation, Rokita filed a complaint with the Medical Licensing Board, alleging that Bernard failed to immediately contact Indiana authorities about providing an abortion to a minor, as required by state law.

Bernard was in contact with Ohio authorities, where the girl lived, and contacted Indiana authorities within three days. And records show that the doctor filed the proper paperwork with the state after providing care to the child.

