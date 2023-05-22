© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Dr. Caitlin Bernard set for hearing before Indiana Medical Licensing Board this week

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published May 22, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT
A closeup image of a physician wearing a white lab coat. There is a stethoscope around the person's neck and some pens in their chest pocket.
Pixabay
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita filed a complaint with the Indiana Medical Licensing Board about Dr. Caitlin Bernard in November 2022.

Dr. Caitlin Bernard’s medical license is potentially on the line as she is set to appear this week before the state Medical Licensing Board.

Last year, Bernard provided abortion care to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio, which made national news. Almost immediately, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita went on television and threatened Bernard’s medical license with no apparent evidence of any wrongdoing.

A judge would later say Rokita’s actions violated state law.

Eventually, after months of investigation, Rokita filed a complaint with the Medical Licensing Board, alleging that Bernard failed to immediately contact Indiana authorities about providing an abortion to a minor, as required by state law.

Bernard was in contact with Ohio authorities, where the girl lived, and contacted Indiana authorities within three days. And records show that the doctor filed the proper paperwork with the state after providing care to the child.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Tags
Local News IndianaDaily Viewabortion
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith