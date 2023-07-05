FreeStore FoodBank helping underemployed find jobs in logistics

An increasing number of personnel managers at logistics and transportation companies are learning about the FreeStore FoodBank’s LIFT (Logistics, Inventory Management, Facilities Management and Transportation) program.

The 10-week free certification course is offered to unemployed and underemployed adults at the new Community Resource and Distribution Center in Riverside. Students can get paid and receive college credits.

Hiring managers see it as a possible solution to employee shortages.

The NKY Chamber focused on the reduced workforce in January, as WVXU reported, and will focus on logistics July 11 at its Eggs ‘n Issues breakfast.

Wesley Walker graduated from the LIFT program and is now working at Grove Transportation Services in Hebron, Ky.

“It actually taught me to be safe and use the guidelines, the definition of 'hazmats,' what to put in trucks and what to take out of (them) — imports and exports, basically — just dealing with inventory,” he says.

Walker says he chose Grove Transportation Services because of the job security and the variety of freight from air and ship cargo.

Grove Personnel Manager Warren Grove hired Walker and says he'd like to hire more LIFT graduates.

“This is a great opportunity for us to find new forklift operators, especially ones that are fresh, but have a skill set that they built through that program," he says. "We can continue their training in our way and can incorporate the safety elements and the Grove way of loading and unloading trucks and doing the best possible job they can.”

In June, WVXU’s Nick Swartsell toured the FreeStore FoodBank’s Community Resource and Distribution Center where the LIFT program is located. The facility combines three classrooms for Cincinnati Cooks and LIFT programs, warehouse space, volunteer facilities and other functions. Previously, those programs were spread out at separate facilities.

