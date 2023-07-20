Another busy weekend in downtown Cincinnati means lots of road closures

This July 20-23 is a big weekend for downtown Cincinnati thanks to the Cincinnati Music Festival, Festival 513, Cincy Soul and the Queen City 5k — not to mention the Reds and FC Cincinnati have games in town. All but the sporting events require road closures, which may necessitate some savvy transit. Here's what you should know:

Thursday through Sunday

For Festival 513

In order to accommodate this event, the following streets will close Thursday, July 20, at 1 a.m. and remain closed until Sunday, July 23, at 6 p.m.:

Freedom Way closed between Elm Street and Marian Spencer Way

between Elm Street and Marian Spencer Way Race Street closed south of Second Street (access maintained to garage)

south of Second Street (access maintained to garage) Rosa Parks Street closed south of Second Street (access maintained to garage)

south of Second Street (access maintained to garage) Ted Berry Way closed west of the roundabout

Just Saturday

The following streets will close Saturday, July 22, at 7:30 a.m. and remain closed until 11 a.m. for the Queen City 5k:



Mehring Way closed between W Pete Rose Way and E Pete Rose Way

between W Pete Rose Way and E Pete Rose Way Gest Street southbound closed between Third Street and Mehring Way

between Third Street and Mehring Way W Pete Rose Way closed between Gest Street and Central Avenue

between Gest Street and Central Avenue Central Avenue closed south of W Pete Rose Way

south of W Pete Rose Way Elm Street closed south of Second Street

south of Second Street Joe Nuxhall Way closed south of Second Street (access maintained to hotel)

south of Second Street (access maintained to hotel) Johnny Bench Way closed

E Pete Rose Way closed between Broadway and Johnny Bench Way

Friday through Sunday

For Cincy Soul

The following streets will close Friday, July 21, at 6 p.m. and remain closed until Monday, July 24, at approximately 5 a.m.:

Fifth Street closed between Vine Street and Walnut Street

For the Cincinnati Music Festival

The following closures will be implemented Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22, at the following times:



Elm Street closed south of Second Street from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m.

south of Second Street from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m. Freedom Way closed between Elm Street and Marian Spencer Way

between Elm Street and Marian Spencer Way Race Street closed between Third Street and Second Street from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m.

Third Street and Second Street from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m. Race Street closed south of Second Street

south of Second Street Rosa Parks Street closed south of Second Street

south of Second Street Joe Nuxhall Way closed south of Second Street after the start of the Reds game

The concert exit will be handled similar to an exit from a Bengals game and will be put in place by 11 p.m.: