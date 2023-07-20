Another busy weekend in downtown Cincinnati means lots of road closures
This July 20-23 is a big weekend for downtown Cincinnati thanks to the Cincinnati Music Festival, Festival 513, Cincy Soul and the Queen City 5k — not to mention the Reds and FC Cincinnati have games in town. All but the sporting events require road closures, which may necessitate some savvy transit. Here's what you should know:
Thursday through Sunday
For Festival 513
In order to accommodate this event, the following streets will close Thursday, July 20, at 1 a.m. and remain closed until Sunday, July 23, at 6 p.m.:
- Freedom Way closed between Elm Street and Marian Spencer Way
- Race Street closed south of Second Street (access maintained to garage)
- Rosa Parks Street closed south of Second Street (access maintained to garage)
- Ted Berry Way closed west of the roundabout
RELATED: Joe Santangelo: 6 decades of rock, R&B and all that jazz
Just Saturday
The following streets will close Saturday, July 22, at 7:30 a.m. and remain closed until 11 a.m. for the Queen City 5k:
- Mehring Way closed between W Pete Rose Way and E Pete Rose Way
- Gest Street southbound closed between Third Street and Mehring Way
- W Pete Rose Way closed between Gest Street and Central Avenue
- Central Avenue closed south of W Pete Rose Way
- Elm Street closed south of Second Street
- Joe Nuxhall Way closed south of Second Street (access maintained to hotel)
- Johnny Bench Way closed
- E Pete Rose Way closed between Broadway and Johnny Bench Way
RELATED: Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame announces its 2023 inductees
Friday through Sunday
For Cincy Soul
The following streets will close Friday, July 21, at 6 p.m. and remain closed until Monday, July 24, at approximately 5 a.m.:
- Fifth Street closed between Vine Street and Walnut Street
RELATED: Al Green, Snoop Dogg headline this weekend's 59th Cincinnati Music Festival
For the Cincinnati Music Festival
The following closures will be implemented Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22, at the following times:
- Elm Street closed south of Second Street from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m.
- Freedom Way closed between Elm Street and Marian Spencer Way
- Race Street closed between Third Street and Second Street from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m.
- Race Street closed south of Second Street
- Rosa Parks Street closed south of Second Street
- Joe Nuxhall Way closed south of Second Street after the start of the Reds game
RELATED: Festivals of Neighbors hopes to unite community through the 2023 Summer Music Festival series
The concert exit will be handled similar to an exit from a Bengals game and will be put in place by 11 p.m.:
- Central Avenue southbound closed south of Seventh Street
- Third Street eastbound closed east of Clay Wade Bailey Bridge
- Walnut Street closed south of Third Street
- Gest Street southbound closed south of Third Street