West End's Regal Theater lands on a list of historically significant buildings

The Regal Theater in the West End has been named to the National Register of Historic Places. The early 20th century theater has sat idle since about 1996. Beth Johnson with the Cincinnati Preservation Association says the building is in good company on the register.

"Music Hall, Union Terminal, City Hall, the entirety of Over-the-Rhine, East Walnut Hills, King Records," she points out are all included. "It represents and recognizes the importance of this building within our history here in Cincinnati."

She says it's worth saving.

"It is, one, incredible that this property survived the urban renewal that did decimate a good portion of the West End, especially since it was a site that was associated with entertainment, and joy, and socialization."

Johnson says only 5% of the sites on the National Register are associated with Black history.

"(It was) kind of the gathering center in the West End, which is traditionally and historically been African-American. So this was a center gathering place for the West End, for the neighborhood; a place of entertainment, a place of socialization."

Johnson says being on the National Register will make it easier to get historical tax credits for renovation work.

The theater will be home to the Robert O'Neal Multicultural Arts Center, which is working with The Port and the city to bring the building on Linn Street back to life.

