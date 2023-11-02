Cincinnati Zoo penguin is getting 3D-printed shoes to help with foot problem

An African penguin at the Cincinnati Zoo has been having trouble getting around on land. Keepers say a boot they made is helping, but they're working on what they hope will be an even better solution.

" 'Larkin' ended up having a problem with her feet where she was having trouble walking," explains Rickey Kinley, head keeper of birds.

The penguin — named for former Cincinnati Reds player Barry Larkin — is in the process of getting 3D-printed shoes.

"Penguins spend about 60% of their life in the ocean, and so they shouldn't be standing around too much," says Kinley. "But when she comes out (of the water) and stands, sometimes if she puts her foot in the wrong position, one of her tendons slips out of place."

Courtesy / Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden Larkin's boots are helping but zoo keepers have high hopes for 3D printed shoes.

A veterinarian initially fitted Larkin with boot-looking devices made from a material that could be heated and molded to the shape of her foot. Zookeepers say that's made a big difference, but they doesn't fit her as well as they could and keepers would like something that secures to her feet differently.



Enter the 3D printer

The zoo says the team at the bird house came up with a list of modifications for the boot design and brought it to the enrichment team, which decided to try 3D printing.

"Larkin stood still quite well during the scanning process, so the team has some good images to work with," says Kinley. "When the new shoes are ready, our hope is that they will provide support in and out of the water."

Dr. Mike Wenninger, director of animal health, calls 3D printing a "unique opportunity to address a specific health concern in an innovative and effective way." He reports the penguin's response to initial prototypes was positive and he's expecting good results.

The zoo says the shoes are just there to provide corrective support for now. If she — DNA tests recently confirmed Larkin is female — continues to need the shoes "we may put more effort into making them stylish," Kinley says.

