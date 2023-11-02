© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
'Six Flags Kings Island'? What the Cedar Fair-Six Flags merger could mean for Mason's amusement park

91.7 WVXU | By WCPO
Published November 2, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT

The long-rumored merger is on.

After spurning Six Flags' advances back in 2019, Cedar Fair has agreed to merge with its regional competitor, creating a regional theme park juggernaut with a combined 27 amusement parks across the US, Canada and Mexico.

And the question now is what will this mean for Cincinnati's beloved Kings Island (along with Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, Kings Dominion, and other Cedar Fair parks)?

In the immediate future, the answer is "nothing."

Continue reading this article on our news partner WCPO >>
