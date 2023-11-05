Police investigating 'sickening' shooting in West End that killed an 11-year-old

Cincinnati officials vowed to find the person responsible for a Friday night shooting in the West End that killed an 11-year-old and injured five others.

Police Chief Teresa Theetge told reporters on Sunday the Cincinnati Police Department isn't discussing specifics of its investigation just yet, but has received a number of leads.

Theetge said around 9:30 p.m. Friday, a dark-colored sedan pulled up to the corner of Jones and Dent streets near City West Apartments and fired 22 rounds into a group of people. Bullets hit an adult and two 15-year-olds, a 13-year-old, a 12-year-old and an 11-year-old. The 11-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

His father, Isaac Davis, pleaded Sunday for an end to the violence and information about who killed his son.

"When will this stop? Will this ever stop? How many people will have to bury their kids? I'm just asking anyone who knows something to come forward," he said.

One of the surviving victims remains in the hospital in stable condition. The other four survivors have been released.

Theetge says CPD is increasing police visibility in the neighborhood. Social workers will also be going door-to-door in the area around the shooting and visiting nearby schools to help residents address the trauma caused by the shooting.

"The trauma we're now forced to deal with as a community does not go away. The shooting may go away, but the trauma is still there," she said. "Part of that trauma is not feeling safe in their homes. It's going to take time to do the work that is necessary, to heal the wounds we cannot see."

Theetge also said the police department's data-driven PIVOT initiative will meet in the West End Wednesday to discuss further responses to the shooting.

Violent crime is down overall in Cincinnati from a pandemic spike, but gun violence involving young people has remained high. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval acknowledged Sunday that drive-by shootings also have increased. Pureval and City Manager Sheryl Long pinned those trends on what they called the "universal" availability of firearms.

Both begged residents of Cincinnati to secure guns in places where others can't get them. Pureval said the city believes about 40% of the illegal weapons used in gun violence in Cincinnati were stolen out of cars.

Pureval called the shooting "sickening" and said the city is working to make sure the person responsible is brought to justice — and to reduce violence harming young people.

"They were a group of kids playing outside their house when a madman came by and fired 22 rounds," Pureval said. "My message to them is that myself, the city manager, the chief of police, our entire police force, will not stop until we find this person and bring them to justice. Equally important to us is making sure that those West End residents and neighbors and kids understand that we are here and we're not going anywhere."