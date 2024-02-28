Bockfest begins Friday, closing some Downtown streets beginning at 4 p.m.
Bockfest begins Friday, March 1, with the annual Bockfest Parade, which will require some road closures Downtown.
The parade begins at 6 p.m. outside of Arnold's Bar & Grill on E. 8th Street. It proceeds up Sycamore Street to E. 12th Street, on to Main Street, then Melindy Street and concludes on Clay and 13th streets. This is a shorter route than in recent years.
To accommodate the parade, the below streets will close Friday at the designated times and remain closed until approximately 7 p.m.
4 p.m.
- Eighth Street between Broadway and Main Street
5 p.m.
- Sycamore Street between Central Parkway and Seventh Street (cross traffic will be maintained as long as possible)
6 p.m.
- Sycamore Street between Liberty Street and Seventh Street
- Main Street between Central Pkwy and Liberty Street
- Ninth Street between Broadway and Main Street
- Court Street between Main Street and Sycamore Street
- Central Parkway between Walnut Street and Eggleston Avenue
- Short Reading Road between Eggleston Avenue and Main Street
- Elliot Street between Sycamore Street and Broadway
- Twelfth Street between Clay Street and Sycamore Street
- Thirteenth Street between Sycamore Street and Clay Street
- Fourteenth Street between Walnut Street and Sycamore Street
- Orchard Street between Sycamore Street and Main Street
- Liberty Street between Main Street and Walnut Street
- Clay Street between Thirteenth Street to Melindy Street