Bockfest begins Friday, closing some Downtown streets beginning at 4 p.m.

Bockfest begins Friday, March 1, with the annual Bockfest Parade, which will require some road closures Downtown.

The parade begins at 6 p.m. outside of Arnold's Bar & Grill on E. 8th Street. It proceeds up Sycamore Street to E. 12th Street, on to Main Street, then Melindy Street and concludes on Clay and 13th streets. This is a shorter route than in recent years.

To accommodate the parade, the below streets will close Friday at the designated times and remain closed until approximately 7 p.m.

4 p.m.

Eighth Street between Broadway and Main Street

5 p.m.



Sycamore Street between Central Parkway and Seventh Street (cross traffic will be maintained as long as possible)

6 p.m.