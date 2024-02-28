© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Bockfest begins Friday, closing some Downtown streets beginning at 4 p.m.

Published February 28, 2024 at 12:23 PM EST
men in brown friar-like robes walk down a cincinnati street carrying a barrel of beer
Bill Rinehart
/
Courtesy
The Bockfest Parade in February 2020.

Bockfest begins Friday, March 1, with the annual Bockfest Parade, which will require some road closures Downtown.

The parade begins at 6 p.m. outside of Arnold's Bar & Grill on E. 8th Street. It proceeds up Sycamore Street to E. 12th Street, on to Main Street, then Melindy Street and concludes on Clay and 13th streets. This is a shorter route than in recent years.

To accommodate the parade, the below streets will close Friday at the designated times and remain closed until approximately 7 p.m.

4 p.m.

  • Eighth Street between Broadway and Main Street

5 p.m.

  • Sycamore Street between Central Parkway and Seventh Street (cross traffic will be maintained as long as possible)

6 p.m.

  • Sycamore Street between Liberty Street and Seventh Street
  • Main Street between Central Pkwy and Liberty Street
  • Ninth Street between Broadway and Main Street
  • Court Street between Main Street and Sycamore Street
  • Central Parkway between Walnut Street and Eggleston Avenue
  • Short Reading Road between Eggleston Avenue and Main Street
  • Elliot Street between Sycamore Street and Broadway
  • Twelfth Street between Clay Street and Sycamore Street
  • Thirteenth Street between Sycamore Street and Clay Street
  • Fourteenth Street between Walnut Street and Sycamore Street
  • Orchard Street between Sycamore Street and Main Street
  • Liberty Street between Main Street and Walnut Street
  • Clay Street between Thirteenth Street to Melindy Street
