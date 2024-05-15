P.G. Sittenfeld to be released from prison pending appeal
Former Cincinnati city councilman P.G. Sittenfeld will be released from prison while his appeal is pending, according to court records filed Wednesday.
Sittenfeld has served roughly 4 1/2 months of his 16 month sentence for his public corruption conviction.
On May 9, Sittenfeld's attorneys asked a three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to throw out his conviction.
Sittenfeld has maintained that he did nothing illegal by accepting $20,000 in campaign donations from undercover FBI agents.