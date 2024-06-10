Ault Park fireworks saved for 2024 thanks to donations from community, including Zac Taylor

The Ault Park fireworks show has officially been saved, at least for 2024.

City council member Seth Walsh announced on Monday that community fundraising efforts were able to secure the amount needed to allow the fireworks show to go off this year.

Several new donors stepped up to provide additional funding needed to save the fireworks show, after it was announced the event may not happen this year for a multitude of reasons, including a funding shortfall.

