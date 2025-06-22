Heat, humidity combine to create a high 'ick' factor in the next few days

An Extreme Heat Watch is in effect for the area from Sunday afternoon to Tuesday. National Weather Service Meteorologist Matthew Campbell says it used to be known as an Excessive Heat Watch and it acts like any other weather watch.

“It would go to a warning if we end up thinking the temperatures are going to meet our warning criteria,” he says. "But right now, this watch could end up — well, it could end up with nothing, but it’s looking likely.”

The forecast calls for temperatures in the upper 90s, and plenty of humidity to make it feel hotter. The combination of heat and humidity triggered the watch.

Campbell says there won’t be much in the way of wind, so relief from a cooling breeze is unlikely.

“If you’re going to be outside or anything to do with the heat, use caution these coming days.”

He says there’s a good chance it will still be hot Wednesday, but the forecasters at Wilmington are taking it slow and steady.

“We have pretty high confidence through Tuesday that we’re going to be getting over 100 degrees for the heat index,” he says. “And then beyond that, there’s a chance that some thunderstorms and some showers might sneak back into the forecast, and if that happens … the heat index may not be able to reach to 100.”

Cincinnati's 22 Rec Centers will be open as cooling centers. There are also nine free spraygrounds open during the day. The Cincinnati Hamilton County Public Library system has 41 locations where people also can go to cool down.

Nine area YMCA locations also are open as shelters during regular business hours:

Blue Ash

Campbell County

Clermont Family

Clippard Family

Gamble-Nippert

Highland County

M.E. Lyons

Powel Crosley Jr.

R.C. Durr

A release from the Hamilton County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency says the heat and humidity will be especially dangerous for some, including older people, children, and people who work outside.

Rumpke announced Friday its workers would start picking up garbage an hour earlier, from 7 a.m. to 6 a.m., in Covington. "We are adjusting times wherever we can next week to get the drivers back in before the highest temps of the day are reached," Spokeswoman Molly Yeager says. "It is important that all customers place trash and recycling curbside the night before scheduled service."

The National Weather Service recommends waiting until the cooler parts of the day — morning and evening — for any strenuous activities, and taking breaks often if spending a lot of time outside.

“When we see the combination of high heat and humidity, we know it adds to the heat stress on people,” says Campbell.

He recommends wearing lightweight, light-colored clothing and staying out of direct sunlight as much as possible.

The Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency has issued an Air Quality Alert, from Saturday, June 21 to Monday, June 23. The alert covers Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Hamilton and Warren counties in Ohio; Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties in Kentucky; and Dearborn County in Indiana.

The alert means the area could have levels of ozone in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” range on the Air Quality Index (AQI). Ozone is the main ingredient in smog.

The agency recommends several steps to avoid adding to the problem:

• Take the bus, carpool, bike or walk instead of driving

• Refuel your vehicle after 8 p.m.; do not top off when refueling and tighten the gas cap

• Avoid idling your vehicle

• Combine trips or eliminate unnecessary vehicle trips

• Avoid use of gasoline-powered lawn equipment on Air Quality Alert days

• Avoid use of oil-based paints and stains on Air Quality Alert days

• Conserve electricity

