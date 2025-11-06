UPS identifies crew members aboard cargo plane that crashed in Louisville

Updated at 5:49 p.m.:

UPS has identified the three crew members who died in the plane crash Tuesday night.

Their names are Cap. Richard Wartenberg, First Officer Lee Truitt and International Relief Officer Captain Dana Diamond.

UPS executive vice president Nando Cesarone extended sympathies to their families, friends and those impacted in Louisville in a statement released Thursday afternoon.

"Our hearts go out to every UPSer who has been impacted and all in our Louisville community – supporting you and ensuring you receive the care and resources you need is our priority," Cesarone said.

Earlier in the day, National Transportation Safety Board member Todd Inman said investigators continue to scour the wreckage and documentation leading up to the crash.

Technicians were able to extract a huge amount of data from the black box recovered yesterday — 63 hours of data from the last 24 flights, including the accident.

"We consider this a good extraction with good data points, which means that we will have even more information to help paint a comprehensive picture," Inman said.

The Federal Aviation Administration recorded the plane, at its last reporting time, reached 475 feet of altitude, traveling at 183 knots shortly before it crashed Tuesday night. Inman said the investigative team found "multiple pieces of engine fan blades" along with the main portion of the engine that fell from the plane's left wing during takeoff. Whether or not pieces spewed out of the running engine could point to whether the engine failure was "contained" or not .

"We have transferred all of those to a secured location for further examination, and we'll be using that to further analyze any mechanical aspects," Inman said.

Federal and local agencies continue to sift through the wreckage of the UPS plane crash in Louisville that killed at least 13 people, including three crewmembers. Nine people are still unaccounted for, according to Mayor Craig Greenberg. The identities of the victims have yet to be released.

"If you do the math, we may have identified, we may have located all of the victims," Greenberg said. "There may be more that have not yet been reported. And so I would ask if there are families that are still out there that are wondering about someone who may be missing, please call immediately."

Louisville Metro Emergency Services Executive Director Jody Meiman said the scene is contained and urban search and rescue teams are beginning the next phase of their operation, which includes sifting deeper through the rubble. Meiman said they will continue this work "until we can completely confirm that we've got all the victims located."

Meiman said the fire is completely contained, although some hot spots could still flare up because certain components need to remain where they are for the sake of the investigation.

The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is now using two of its three runways — an improvement from yesterday. However, the airport, alongside 39 others across the country, may be hit once again with another capacity reduction should the government shutdown continue through Friday.

UPS announced that operations at Worldport resumed Wednesday evening and its goal was to return to a "normal cadence" with flights coming and going Thursday morning.

The NTSB is set to give another update on the status of their investigation Thursday afternoon. The Teamsters Local 89 is holding a candlelight vigil Thursday at 5 p.m. for those "lost, injured or affected" by the catastrophic crash. It will be open to the public.

Several federal agencies are involved with the investigation, which the NTSB is leading. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also involved, according to Greenberg and Meiman.

