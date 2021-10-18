Looking Up Section

-
There are many awe inspiring images from our universe; Apollo 8's Earthrise, the Hubble's Deepfields map of galaxies, Carl Sagan's commentary on the Pale Blue Dot image from Voyager 1. Some find them inspiring in their beauty. Others find them terrifying in their vastness and scale. Dean and Anna explore both camps of star gazers in this episode as well as the significance and stories behind some of these photos
-
Astronomy meets true crime as Dean and Anna explore stories of stolen moon rocks and urban legends of precious telescope lenses going missing at their own observatory.
-
In 2019 we all celebrated the 50th anniversary of the first humans to walk on the moon, but August 2021 brings us an arguably more impressive 50th anniversary first on the moon: driving.
-
-
Dean's returned from his latest runaway eclipse chase back in June and has his report. Meanwhile, we are all endlessly fascinated by the mystery of black…
-
The summer months bring longer days with more sunlight and warm temperatures many of us love... but maybe not so much for astronomers uninterested in…
-
From monkeys, to turtles, to dogs, and more (for better or worse) humans have used animals to test different aspects of space travel since its earliest…
-
We all want to believe in the possiblity of extra terrestrial life and there's lots of compelling UFO documentation and videos coming from the Pentagon…
-
Dean and Anna continue their coverage and discussion of the Mars Perseverance Rover's exciting mission discussing its latest success: flight on another…
-
Pink Moons, Red Moons, Blood Moons, Harvest Moons, and on and on... Just how many different "moons" are there? It seems there's an awful lot of names for…