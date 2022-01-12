Looking Up: Return From the Grand Canyon (Featuring Rader Lane)

From leading astronomy tours, to getting lost in the dark of the canyon, to almost getting eaten by a bobcat — Dean is back from his tenure as Grand Canyon National Park's Astronomer in Residency with stories to tell! Hear not just these stories about the magnificent vastness of Grand Canyon skies, but also some details of roadside attractions to hit if you find yourself making the cross country drive out west.

We are also joined by Night Sky Park Ranger at the Grand Canyon National Park, Rader Lane to discuss how the program came to be and other great stories about the night skies in our National Parks.