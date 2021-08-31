End Of An Era: 'The Jerry Springer Show' Leaving TV

Three years after ending production, The Jerry Springer Show finally will vanish from Cincinnati television.

Once the highest-rated daytime TV show, Jerry Springer will end its syndicated run on WSTR-TV (Channel 64) on Friday, Sept. 3.

Jerry Springer moved to Channel 64 after it was dropped by WLW-TV, which launched the daytime talk show 30 years ago when Springer was anchoring Cincinnati's top-rated evening newscast with Norma Rashid.

Starting on Labor Day, WSTR-TV will move Judge Jerry, Springer's other syndicated show, from 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to replace his talk show at 1 p.m.

NBCUniversal Jerry Springer debuted as "Judge Jerry," a half-hour syndicated show, in September 2019.

Reruns of Jerry Springer also will be dropped from the CW network lineup this fall.

The CW started broadcasting Jerry Springer repeats on WKRC-TV's Channel 12.2 and other affiliates in fall 2018, a few months after the show ceased production. It has aired 3-4 p.m. on Channel 12.2, the same time slot CW broadcast the Bill Cunningham Show from 2012 to 2016.

In May, the CW announced that it will end weekday afternoon programming this fall, and return the time period to affiliates, in exchange for adding Saturday night programming to become a seven-night network. Jerry Springer will leave Channel 12.2 before the CW's Saturday lineup premieres Oct. 9 with Whose Line Is It Anyway? and World’s Funniest Animals.

Springer, 77, returned to daytime TV as the syndicated Judge Jerry in 2019, a year after his talk show was canceled.

The former Cincinnati mayor and city council member launched his daytime show on Sept. 30, 1991 on WLWT-TV and sister stations owned by Multimedia Entertainment, which also produced the Phil Donahue and Sally Jessy Raphael syndicated talk shows.

From my 2018 story:

Jerry Springer went national in fall of 1992, when production moved to NBC's WMAQ-TV in Chicago as part of a deal for NBC stations to air the show. Universal Television bought the Multimedia Entertainment shows after Gannett purchased the company in 1998.

Springer continued as Channel 5's news anchor while hosting the daytime show for 17 months. He commuted daily to Chicago the last five months, until leaving News 5 in January 1993.

Jerry Springer Show The "Jerry Springer Show" beat "Oprah Winfrey" as the top-rated daytime syndicated TV show in 1999.

When he shed his new anchor duties, The Jerry Springer Show transitioned from dealing with serious family issues and political interviews into the outrageous relationship shows which made him popular. Some of the episodes were so sleazy that WLWT-TV refused to air such shows as "I Married A Horse" or about a woman who slept with more than 200 guys in 10 hours.

By 1999, Jerry Springer was the nation’s No. 1 daytime series, and the first talk show to beat Oprah Winfrey in more than a decade.

TV Guide ranked The Jerry Springer Show No. 1 on its list of the "Worst Shows In The History Of Television" in 2002.