TV Kiese's Guide To Fall TV Dates For Series Premieres And Returning Shows

My annual fall TV guide is back and bigger than ever.

Yeah, sure, with streaming services the traditional TV broadcasters' "premiere week" isn't what it once was.

But when you add in new streaming series – like The Problem with Jon Stewart on Apple+ (Sept. 30), Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan on Netflix (Sept. 22) and new and returning cable series – you have a TON of television shows this fall.

From the over-the-air networks I'm looking forward to ABC's The Wonder Years revival about a Black family living in Montgomery, Ala., in 1968; CBS' goofy Ghosts sitcom about a bed and breakfast in a haunted house (Oct. 7); Ken Burns' four-night PBS Muhammad Ali documentary (Sept. 19-22); and CBS' CSI: Vegas (Oct. 6) from a production team including Loveland High School alum Ann Donahue, one of the original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation producers.

And speaking of former Cincinnatians: Vanessa Lachey stars as the agent in charge of NCIS: Hawai'i (Sept. 20), and husband Nick is a judge on Fox's Alter Ego singing competition (Sept. 22-23).

My expanded fall TV guide starts, as usual, with the Emmy Awards on Sunday, on the eve of TV season beginning Monday, Sept. 20.

I've listed shows for ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS and CW, plus notable shows on AMC, BBC America, Food Network, HGTV, Nickelodeon, Syfy, TNT and streamers Netflix, Apple+, Hulu and Paramount+. The information is compiled from information on websites for the programs, networks, Entertainment Weekly, The Hollywood Reporter, People, Deadline.com and the Internet Movie Database. New shows are marked in bold.

Enjoy!

SUNDAY, SEPT. 19

1 p.m. Bengals at Chicago Bears, WXIX-TV, Fox.

8 p.m. 73rd Annual Primetime Emmys, CBS. Live from Los Angeles.

8 p.m. The Circus, Showtime. Premiere for season 6B.

8 p.m. MUHAMMAD ALI, PBS. PREMIERE. Ken Burns four-night documentary series starts with "Round One: The Greatest (1942-1964). Repeats at 10:30 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Sunday Night Football, NBC. Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens.

MONDAY, SEPT. 20

8 p.m. The Voice, NBC. Contestants for the 21st season include Hamilton sisters Macie and Marie Cunningham, who may appear sometime this fall on televised auditions rounds for coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Ariana Grande.

8 p.m. The Neighborhood, CBS. Season 4 premiere.

8 p.m. MUHAMMAD ALI, PBS. PREMIERE. Second part of Ken Burns' four-night documentary, "Round Two: What's My Name? (1964-1970). Repeats at 10 p.m.

8 p.m. Dancing with the Stars, ABC. Dancer-singer JoJo Siwa makes history with the first same sex dance partner in the show's 30th season. Contestants include Olympic gold medal gymnast Suni Lee.

8 p.m. 9-1-1, Fox. Fifth season premiere.

8:15 p.m. Monday Night Football, ESPN. Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers.

8:30 p.m. Bob ♥ Abishola, CBS. Season three premiere.

9 p.m. NCIS, CBS. Season 19 premiere. New night and time period.

9 p.m. THE BIG LEAP, FOX. PREMIERE. Scott Foley and Teri Polo star in an ensemble drama about people wanting to "change their lives by participating in a potentially life-ruining reality dance show."

10 p.m. NCIS: HAWAI'I, CBS, PREMIERE. Vanessa Lachey plays the first female special agent in charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor.

10 p.m. ORDINARY JOE, NBC. PREMIERE. James Wolk stars as a recent college graduate considering three different paths for his life.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 21

8 p.m. FBI, CBS. Season four premiere.

8 p.m. MUHAMMAD ALI, PBS. PREMIERE. Third part of Ken Burns' four-night documentary, "Round Three: The Rivalry (1970-1974). Repeats at 10 p.m.

9 p.m. FBI: Most Wanted, CBS. Season three premiere.

10 p.m. FBI: INTERNATIONAL, CBS. PREMIERE. Dick Wolf's new drama about the FBI's International "fly team" based in Prague.

10 p.m. New Amsterdam, NBC. Season four premiere.

8 p.m. The Resident, Fox. Fifth season premiere.

9 p.m. OUR KIND OF PEOPLE, FOX. PREMIERE. Morris Chestnut and Yaya DaCosta star in Lee Daniels' adaptation of Lawrence Otis Graham's book, Our Kind Of People: Inside America's Black Upper Class, set in Martha's Vineyard.

Love on the Spectrum, Netflix. Season premiere.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22

8 p.m. The Goldbergs, ABC. The ninth season opens with a tribute to actor George Segal ("Pops"), who died in March.

8 p.m. Survivor, CBS. Season 41 premiere.

8 p.m. MUHAMMAD ALI, PBS. PREMIERE. Conclusion of Ken Burns' four-night documentary, "Round Four: The Spell Remains (1974-2016). Repeats at 10 p.m.

8 p.m. Chicago Med, NBC. Seventh season premiere.

8 p.m. The Masked Singer, Fox. Sixth season premiere. Second part airs 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23.

8:20 p.m. Thursday Night Football, NFL Network. Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans.

8:30 p.m. THE WONDER YEARS, ABC. PREMIERE. In this reboot of ABC's 1980s series, Don Cheadle narrates this show about a Black family in Montgomery, Ala., in 1968 from producer Lee Daniels. Elisha "EJ" Williams stars as 12-year-old Dean Williams, with Dule Hill and Saycon Sengbloh as his parents.

9 p.m. The Conners, ABC. The third season debuts with a live episode.

9 p.m. Chicago Fire, NBC. Tenth season premiere.

9 p.m. ALTER EGO, FOX. PREMIERE. Nick Lachey, Alanis Morissette, Will.i.am and Canadian singer/visual artist Grimes are judges for this singing competition in which contestants "reinvent themselves" and "show how they've always wanted to be seen" instead of performing "as themselves." Hosted by Rocsi Diaz. Second part airs 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23.

9:31 p.m. Home Economics, ABC. Second season premiere.

10 p.m. A Million Little Things, ABC. Fourth season premiere.

10 p.m. Chicago P.D., NBC. Ninth season premiere.

10 p.m. Jay Leno’s Garage, CNBC. Sixth season premiere with Drew Carey.

Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan, Netflix. PREMIERE. New documentary about the late 1970s accused rapist with multiple personalities.

Dear White People, Netflix. Fourth and final season.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 23

7:30 p.m. THAT GIRL LAY LAY, Nickelodeon. PREMIERE. New sitcom about two teen girls starring Alaya High and Gabrielle Nevaeh Green.

8 p.m. Law & Order: SVU, NBC. Season 23 premiere.

9 p.m. Alter Ego, Fox. Conclusion of two-part premiere.

10 p.m. Law & Order: Organized Crime, NBC. Second season premiere.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 24

8 p.m. WWE's Friday Night Smackdown, Fox.

9 p.m. Dateline NBC, NBC. Season 30 premiere.

VENDETTA: TRUTH, LIES, AND THE MAFIA, Netflix. PREMIERE. Italian true crime docuseries.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 26

7 p.m. 60 Minutes CBS. Time slot premiere.

7 p.m. 74th Annual Tony Awards, Paramount+ live stream.

8 p.m. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, ABC. Second season premiere.

9 p.m. Supermarket Sweep, ABC. Second season premiere.

10 p.m. The Rookie, ABC. Fourth season premiere.

8 p.m. The Simpsons, Fox. Season 32 premiere.

8:30 p.m. The Great North, Fox. Second season premiere.

9 p.m. Bob’s Burgers, Fox. Twelfth season premiere.

9:30 p.m. Family Guy, Fox. Season 19 premiere.

10 p.m. The Tony Awards present: Broadway's Back!, CBS.

MONDAY, SEPT. 27

9 p.m. CITIZEN HEARST: AN AMERICAN EXPERIENCE SPECIAL, PBS. PREMIERE. In-depth two-night profile of William Randolph Hearst, whose media empire in the 1930s included 28 newspapers, a wire service, movie studio and 13 magazines.

10 p.m. The Good Doctor, ABC. Fifth season premiere.

10 p.m. CHOCOLATE MELTDOWN: HERSHEY'S AFTER DARK, FOOD NETWORK. Competition show for pastry chefs filmed at Hershey's Chocolate World candy store.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 28

8 p.m. IN THEIR OWN WORDS: JIMMY CARTER, PBS. PREMIERE. A revealing look at Jimmy Carter, the 39th president.

9 p.m. CITIZEN HEARST: AN AMERICAN EXPERIENCE SPECIAL, PBS. PREMIERE. Conclusion of four-hour profile of William Randolph Hearst.

9 p.m. FBI: Most Wanted, CBS. Third season time slot premiere.

10 p.m. FBI: International, CBS. Time slot premiere for new drama.

9 p.m. LA BREA, NBC. PREMIERE. Drama series about people who fall into a huge Los Angeles sinkhole into a primeval land.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29

9 p.m. Big Brother, CBS. Live season finale.

10 p.m. Rhodes to the Top, TNT. Four new episodes for fall.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 30

8 p.m. Station 19, ABC. Fifth season premiere.

8:20 p.m. Thursday Night Football, WLWT-TV, NFL Network. Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals.

9 p.m. Grey’s Anatomy, ABC. Season 18 premiere.

10:01 p.m. Big Sky, ABC. Second season premiere.

THE PROBLEM WITH JON STEWART, Apple+. PREMIERE. New weekly single-issue series.

Love 101, Netflix. Second season premiere.

FRIDAY, OCT. 1

8 p.m. Penn & Teller: Fool Us, CW. Eighth season premiere.

8 p.m. S.W.A.T., CBS. Fifth season premiere.

9 p.m. Magnum P.I., CBS. Fourth season premiere.

10 p.m. Blue Bloods, CBS. Twelfth season premiere.

11 p.m. The Graham Norton Show, BBC America. Season 29 premiere.

SATURDAY, OCT. 2

8 p.m. iHeart Radio Music Festival, CW. The network expands to seven nights a week today with the first of the two-part concert.

SUNDAY, OCT. 3

7 p.m. America’s Funniest Home Videos, ABC. Season 32 premiere.

8 p.m. iHeart Radio Music Festival, CW. Conclusion of the two-part concert.

8 p.m. Call the Midwife, PBS. Tenth season premiere.

9 p.m. Grantchester, PBS. Sixth season premiere.

10 p.m. The Walking Dead: World Beyond, AMC. Second season premiere.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6

9 p.m. Tough as Nails, CBS. Third season premiere.

9 p.m. The Bradshaw Bunch, E!. Second season premiere.

10 p.m. CSI: VEGAS, CBS. PREMIERE. Reboot of the popular crime procedural show bringing back William Petersen as Gil Grissom, Jorja Fox as Sara Sidle and Wallace Langham as David Hodges.

BAKING IMPOSSIBLE, Netflix. PREMIERE. Engineers paired with bakers create elaborate edibles in this new competition series.

THURSDAY, OCT. 7

8 p.m. Young Sheldon, CBS. Fifth season premiere.

8 p.m. Thursday Night Football, Fox, Amazon. Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks play the season premiere game for Fox Thursday night NFL games.

8:30 p.m. United States of Al, CBS. Second season premiere.

9 p.m. GHOSTS, CBS. PREMIERE. A couple open a bed and breakfast in a haunted country estate in a sitcom based on a BBC comedy.

9 p.m. Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, WE TV. Season 18 premiere.

9:30 p.m. B Positive, CBS. Second season premiere.

10 p.m. Bull, CBS. New night and time for sixth season premiere.

BAKER'S DOZEN, Hulu. PREMIERE. Baking competition series hosted by Tamera Mowry-Housley and former White House pastry chef Bill Yosses.

FRIDAY, OCT. 8

8 p.m. Shark Tank, ABC. Season 13 premiere.

9:01 p.m. 20/20, ABC. Season 44 premiere.

9 p.m. Nancy Drew, CW. Third season premiere.

SATURDAY, OCT. 9

8 p.m. Whose Line Is It Anyway?, CW. Tenth season premiere to start CW's new Saturday night lineup.

9 p.m. World’s Funniest Animals, CW. Second season premiere.

SUNDAY, OCT. 10

8 p.m. The Equalizer, CBS. Second season premiere.

9 p.m. NCIS: Los Angeles, CBS. Season 13 premiere.

10 p.m. SEAL Team, CBS. Fifth season premiere; moves to Paramount+ after fourth episode.

8 p.m. LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE, CW. PREMIERE. Based on the old Nickelodeon series, four teams navigate booby-trapped rooms to find a lost treasure.

9 p.m. Killer Camp, CW. Second season premiere.

MONDAY, OCT. 11

8 p.m., Love It or List It, HGTV. Season 15 premiere.

The Baby-Sitters Club, Netflix. Second season arrives.

TUESDAY, OCT. 12

10 p.m. CHUCKY, Syfy. PREMIERE. Series focusing on the backstory of Charles Lee Ray, the human behind the killer.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 13

8 p.m. DC's Legends of Tomorrow, CW. Seventh season premiere.

9 p.m. Batwoman, CW. Third season premiere.

THURSDAY, OCT. 14

8 p.m. Legacies, CW. Fourth season premiere.

FRIDAY, OCT. 15

8 p.m. HOME SWEET HOME, NBC. PREMIERE. Unscripted series featuring families trading houses and living with one another.

SUNDAY, OCT. 17

9 p.m. Fear the Walking Dead, AMC. Seventh season network premiere.

10 p.m. Baptiste, PBS. Second season on PBS' Masterpiece.

TUESDAY, OCT. 19

8 p.m. The Bachelorette, ABC. Season 17 premiere.

10:01 p.m. QUEENS, ABC. PREMIERE. Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez play four women in their 40s who get their 1990s hip-hop group back together.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 20

8 p.m. Nature, PBS. The 40th season starts with "My Garden of a Thousand Bees" filmed in Bristol, England.

THURSDAY, OCT. 21

8 p.m. The Blacklist, NBC. Ninth season premiere. Replaces Law & Order: For The Defense, which was dropped by NBC after its fall TV announcement in May.

THE NEXT THING YOU EAT, Hulu. PREMIERE. Six-part series by Morgan Neville and chef David Chang.

FRIDAY, OCT. 22

8 p.m. THE ACTIVIST, CBS. PREMIERE. Usher, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Julianne Hough host this five-week series in which activists from around the world compete against each other in missions, media stunts, digital campaigns and community events.

INSIDE THE JOB, Netflix. PREMIERE. Adult animated comedy series about people thriving on conspiracy theories.

MONDAY, OCT. 25

8 p.m. All American, CW. Fourth season premiere.

9 p.m. 4400, CW. PREMIERE. CW revives the former USA Network/Syfy series (2004-07) about 4,400 lost souls who return to earth with no memory of where they went or how they got back.

TUESDAY, OCT. 26

9 p.m. American Veteran, PBS. A look at the veteran experience through time.

10 p.m. The Last O.G., TBS. Fourth season premiere for Tracy Morgan's sitcom.

THURSDAY, OCT. 28

8 p.m. Walker, CW. Second season premiere.

FRIDAY, OCT. 29

COLIN IN BLACK & WHITE, Netflix. PREMIERE. A drama series based on former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick's high school experiences with race, culture and class as a Black adopted child of a white family.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 3

8 p.m. Property Brothers: Forever Home, HGTV. Season premiere.

FRIDAY, NOV. 5

Animaniacs. Hulu. Second season arrives.