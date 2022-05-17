WKRC-TV hires Indianapolis anchor for 'Good Morning Cincinnati'

Indianapolis anchor-reporter Aleah Hordges will join Sheila Gray and Bob Herzog on WKRC-TV's Good Morning Cincinnati July 5.

She fills the anchor chair of John Lomax, who retired April 29 after 32 years as morning news anchor.

“After an extensive search, we’re excited to have Aleah joining our Good Morning Cincinnati family," said Jon Lawhead, WKRC-TV senior vice president and general manager, in a media release Tuesday. "We believe her blend of reporting and anchoring experience is a perfect fit for our team.”

Hordges joined WISH-TV three years ago from WTKR-TV in Norfolk, Va., where she was nominated for an Emmy for a feature story about local police teaching high school students safety tips during a traffic stop.

She started her TV career in 2015 as a multi-media journalist as a bureau reporter for WLUC-TV in Marquette, Mich. She won the best investigative story of the year from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters in 2016 for her story about motorists legally carrying a firearm.

Hordges earned a mass communication degree from Savannah State University in 2013 while attending on a track and field/cross country scholarship. After college, she worked two years as a digital host and freelance writer for FAME magazine in Atlanta.

"Aleah’s fondest memories include interviewing actor and political activist Danny Glover and meteorologist Jim Cantore from The Weather Channel. Also, visiting the U.S Coast Guard Station during the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in North Carolina," according to her WISH-TV bio.

Hordges is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. She also has an insurance agent license from the Indiana Department of Insurance.

