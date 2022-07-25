NFL offering new NFL+ steaming service

The NFL's new in-house streaming service called NFL+ for mobile phones and tablets launched Monday for $4.99 a month or $9.99 a month.

Since previous deals with Verizon and Yahoo have expired, the league's new NFL+ will offer live out-of-market preseason games, live local and primetime regular season and postseason games (only on phones and tablets) and live local and national audio for every game and other content, according to the NFL announcement.

"NFL+ marks the next evolution of the NFL’s direct-to-consumer offering, building upon what the league developed with NFL Game Pass," the announcement said. "With the launch of NFL+, NFL Game Pass will no longer be offered in the United States."

The NFL+ Premium tier – which includes content from the former NFL Game Pass – will be available for $9.99 a month or $79.99 a year. The premium service includes all of the NFL+ content programs, plus full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film.

Owners approved the NFL+ plan during their meetings in Atlanta in May.

Here's the release:

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE LAUNCHES NFL+

NFL+ – the National Football League's exclusive video streaming subscription service – officially launches today.

With NFL+, fans can take their game on the go. NFL+ offers access to live out-of-market preseason games, live local and primetime regular season and postseason games (phone and tablet only), live local and national audio for every game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.

“Today marks an important day in the history of the National Football League with the launch of NFL+,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “The passionate and dedicated football fans are the lifeblood of the NFL, and being able to reach and interact with them across multiple platforms is incredibly important to us. We look forward to continuing to grow NFL+ and deepening our relationship with fans across all ages and demographics, providing them access to a tremendous amount of NFL content, including the most valuable content in the media industry: live NFL games.”

NFL+ marks the next evolution of the NFL's direct-to-consumer offering, building upon what the league developed with NFL Game Pass*. With the growth of OTT ("over the top," meaning internet streaming services), NFL+ is the NFL's commitment to bringing fans the content they want and delivering a marquee direct-to-consumer experience. (*With the launch of NFL+, NFL Game Pass will no longer be offered in the United States.)

NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $4.99/month or $39.99/year. Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $9.99/month or $79.99/year, which offers all of the features of NFL+ as well as full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film.

Provided below is a breakdown of the NFL+ and NFL+ Premium products:

NFL+

o Live local and primetime games on mobile and tablet devices

o Live out-of-market preseason games across all devices

o Live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season

o NFL library programming on-demand (ad-free)

o $4.99/month or $39.99/year

NFL+ Premium (includes features of product formerly known as NFL Game Pass)

o All features of NFL+

o Full game replays across devices (ad-free)

o Condensed game replays across devices (ad-free)

o Coaches Film including All-22 (ad-free)

o $9.99/month or $79.99/year

