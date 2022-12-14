George Vogel retiring from WLWT-TV after 'a great run and lots of fun'

George Vogel started at WLWT-TV in 1980 as an intern while studying at the University of Cincinnati — and never left.

"Somehow I have been here ever since," Vogel told me Wednesday when he announced he's retiring in March. He's still getting used to the idea of leaving Channel 5 after WLWT-TV celebrates its 75th anniversary in February.

"It's kind of crazy but true. It's been a great run and a lot of fun," he said.

"Sometimes things just hit you that it's time to hang it up and take care of other things in my life. I wouldn't change a thing, but given the crazy hours and weekends and other demand in this business, I feel my family has sacrificed some to help me make it happen, so it is time for me to help them as much as I can," he said.

The Georgetown High School graduate attended Southern State Community College before enrolling in the University of Cincinnati. He interned in 1980 at WLWT-TV, in historic Crosley Square at Ninth and Elm streets Downtown, in the sports department with Zip Rzeppa, Bill Brown and Todd Donoho.

That led to a part-time job as news writer, and a two-year stint on the news assignment desk, before moving back to sports to work with on-air personalities Steve Physioc, Tom Varrato and Steve Shapiro.

"Talk about great guys to work with! They all had their different ways of doing things and it was the best training ground I could have ever had," Vogel said.

Over four decades, Vogel worked at WLWT-TV with many memorable Cincinnati broadcasters from Jerry Springer, Pat Barry, Norma Rashid, Clyde Gray, meteorologist Tony Sands, Charlie Luken, Ken Broo, and Thom Brennaman to the current anchor team of Sheree Paolello, Mike Dardis and Kevin Robinson.

"What a time it was! Ken Broo and I went through a lot together and have millions of laughs when we talk about those times. Springer, Norma, Charlie, Clyde — all of them were great to work with. And I can't say enough about the current duo of Mike and Sheree."

For many years, Vogel served as executive sports producer (the title still on his station bio) while Broo, Greg Hoard and others anchored sports. His bio notes that George didn't start out as the "smooth sports professional he is today" when he first anchored in Crosley Square, where the newsroom was in the basement.

"During one of my first shows, I was sweating like Albert Brooks in Broadcast News because I'd just run three flights of stairs," he said.

Branden Frantz, WLWT-TV president and general manager, noted that Vogel has worked at the station for more than half of its existence.

"In 2023, WLWT will celebrate its 75th anniversary as the first broadcast TV station in Cincinnati. For more than half of that time, George has been a vital member of our WLWT family, serving the sports community he cares so deeply about. His legacy and commitment will forever be etched into the WLWT News 5 brand. While we will be sorry to see George leave, I am also heartened and grateful for all that he has done, and all that he leaves behind," Frantz said in the station's announcement.

News Director Jeff Benscoter said he was happy that Vogel was able to cover the Bengals' Super Bowl and the UC Bearcats to the college football playoffs earlier this year. "There is no bigger fan of Cincinnati sports than George. We know we will continue to see him in all the local stadiums next year, as he transitions from sideline reporter to a front row seat as a spectator," he said.

"I could not have asked for a more enjoyable career than what I've had in Cincinnati at WLWT," Vogel said. "It's tough to leave the daily buzz of a newsroom, but my family, including my wife Lisa, have allowed me to pursue this dream of mine for almost 42 years.

"I’m so appreciative of the people and teams I've covered, from backyard games to major league sports. I'm thankful for all the viewers over the decades who allowed us into their homes to bring them the stories of their favorite local teams. And of course, I am indebted to all of my coworkers here at WLWT and Hearst Television. We've been through thick and thin together, and hopefully we had a laugh or two along the way," Vogel said.

