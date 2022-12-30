Decades channel replaying Groucho Marx on 'Dick Cavett Show' Jan. 2-6

If you loved PBS' American Masters: Groucho & Cavett, you can watch entire old Dick Cavett Show episodes featuring the iconic comedian Jan. 2-6. on the Decades channel.

Groucho Marx was a mentor to Cavett, who hosted an ABC late-night show 1969-1972 from New York City with many eclectic guests. It wasn't a ratings success because Cavett aired opposite Johnny Carson's Tonight Show. Dick Cavett Show repeats air 9-10 p.m. weekdays on Decades.

On Tuesday, a show from 1970 is devoted to the cast of Minnie's Boys, a Broadway play based on the Marx Brothers with Shelley Winters starring as their mother.

In the other shows, Groucho talks about brothers Harpo, Chico, Gummo and Zeppo; speaks with pride about his letters in the Library of Congress; and appears with Erin Fleming, his companion, secretary and manager. Other guests on the shows include actress Debbie Reynolds, actor Ryan O'Neal, Laugh-In star Dan Rowan, writer Truman Capote and animal expert Jim Fowler.

Here's the Dick Cavett Show lineup for 9 p.m. the week of Jan. 2:

Monday, Jan. 2: Groucho Marx discusses growing up with the Marx brothers, his letters in the Library of Congress and nudity on the Broadway stage. (Original air date Sept. 5, 1969)

Tuesday, Jan. 3: Groucho Marx, Shelley Winters and the cast of Minnie’s Boys talk about the Broadway show based on the Marx Brothers. (OAD March 30, 1970)

Wednesday, Jan. 4: Groucho Marx jokes about clean comedy; zoologist Jim Fowler brings a sloth; and Truman Capote discusses his unfinished novel Answered Prayers. (OAD May 25, 1971)

Thursday, Jan. 5: Debbie Reynolds quips about showbiz life; Groucho Marx reminisces about wearing a Napoleon costume; Groucho's manager-secretary-companion Erin Fleming talks about the real Groucho; and Dan Rowan chats about making Laugh-In. (OAD Dec. 16, 1971)

Friday, Jan. 6: Groucho Marx makes a cameo appearance on a show featuring Ryan O'Neal discussing filming What's Up Doc? with Barbra Streisand; Hedgemon Lewis revealing boxing secrets; and "coroner to the stars" Dr. Thomas Noguchi talking about his investigative process. (OAD Dec. 9, 1971)

Groucho Marx, the wisecracking leader of the Marx Brothers comedy team, was a film actor, vaudeville entertainer, writer, author and host of the You Bet Your Life TV quiz show on TV and radio. He returned to the stage in 1972 for a tour of his one man show, An Evening with Groucho, and received a special Academy Award in 1974 for the Marx Brothers films. He died in 1977 at age 86.

Decades can be seen over-the air on WBQC-TV's Channel 25.11 and on Altafiber's Fioptics Channel 289. Here's a state-by-state guide to finding the Decades Network.

Did you miss Groucho & Cavett? Watch it on the American Masters website.

