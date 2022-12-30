© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Borgman_cropped.jpg
John Kiesewetter: Media Beat
John Kiesewetter: Media Beat

For more than 30 years, John Kiesewetter has been the source for information about all things in local media – comings and goings, local people appearing on the big or small screen, special programs, and much more.

Decades channel replaying Groucho Marx on 'Dick Cavett Show' Jan. 2-6

91.7 WVXU | By John Kiesewetter
Published December 30, 2022 at 12:54 PM EST
Groucho Marx, Barbra Streisand
ASSOCIATED PRESS
/
AP
Here, Groucho Marx visits Barbra Streisand, who's filming a Marx Brothers party scene for 'The Way We Were' in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 14, 1974.

Many of the Groucho Marx clips from PBS' American Masters: Groucho & Cavett came from Cavett's old ABC late-night show airing 9 p.m. weekdays on Decades.

If you loved PBS' American Masters: Groucho & Cavett, you can watch entire old Dick Cavett Show episodes featuring the iconic comedian Jan. 2-6. on the Decades channel.

Groucho Marx was a mentor to Cavett, who hosted an ABC late-night show 1969-1972 from New York City with many eclectic guests. It wasn't a ratings success because Cavett aired opposite Johnny Carson's Tonight Show. Dick Cavett Show repeats air 9-10 p.m. weekdays on Decades.

On Tuesday, a show from 1970 is devoted to the cast of Minnie's Boys, a Broadway play based on the Marx Brothers with Shelley Winters starring as their mother.

In the other shows, Groucho talks about brothers Harpo, Chico, Gummo and Zeppo; speaks with pride about his letters in the Library of Congress; and appears with Erin Fleming, his companion, secretary and manager. Other guests on the shows include actress Debbie Reynolds, actor Ryan O'Neal, Laugh-In star Dan Rowan, writer Truman Capote and animal expert Jim Fowler.

Here's the Dick Cavett Show lineup for 9 p.m. the week of Jan. 2:

Monday, Jan. 2: Groucho Marx discusses growing up with the Marx brothers, his letters in the Library of Congress and nudity on the Broadway stage. (Original air date Sept. 5, 1969)

Tuesday, Jan. 3: Groucho Marx, Shelley Winters and the cast of Minnie’s Boys talk about the Broadway show based on the Marx Brothers. (OAD March 30, 1970)

Wednesday, Jan. 4: Groucho Marx jokes about clean comedy; zoologist Jim Fowler brings a sloth; and Truman Capote discusses his unfinished novel Answered Prayers. (OAD May 25, 1971)

Thursday, Jan. 5: Debbie Reynolds quips about showbiz life; Groucho Marx reminisces about wearing a Napoleon costume; Groucho's manager-secretary-companion Erin Fleming talks about the real Groucho; and Dan Rowan chats about making Laugh-In. (OAD Dec. 16, 1971)

Friday, Jan. 6: Groucho Marx makes a cameo appearance on a show featuring Ryan O'Neal discussing filming What's Up Doc? with Barbra Streisand; Hedgemon Lewis revealing boxing secrets; and "coroner to the stars" Dr. Thomas Noguchi talking about his investigative process. (OAD Dec. 9, 1971)

Groucho Marx, the wisecracking leader of the Marx Brothers comedy team, was a film actor, vaudeville entertainer, writer, author and host of the You Bet Your Life TV quiz show on TV and radio. He returned to the stage in 1972 for a tour of his one man show, An Evening with Groucho, and received a special Academy Award in 1974 for the Marx Brothers films. He died in 1977 at age 86.

Decades can be seen over-the air on WBQC-TV's Channel 25.11 and on Altafiber's Fioptics Channel 289. Here's a state-by-state guide to finding the Decades Network.

Did you miss Groucho & Cavett? Watch it on the American Masters website.

John Kiesewetter
John Kiesewetter, who has covered television and media for more than 35 years, has been working for Cincinnati Public Radio and WVXU-FM since 2015.
