Strike 2! CBS joins Fox in revamping fall TV lineup

CBS will dig into its Paramount+ streaming vault to bring Kevin Costner's critically acclaimed Yellowstone drama to broadcast TV this fall with Hollywood production shut down due to the strike by the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.

CBS also will broadcast scripted dramas Seal Team and FBI True from Paramount+; the British version of Ghosts (to be paired with the popular CBS sitcom based on the U.K show); a 90-minute version of the 60 Minutes news magazine; more primetime episodes of daytime staples The Price Is Right and Let's Make A Deal.

Big Brother, the summer reality competition series, and The Challenge: USA will continue into fall instead of ending in September.

Shortly after the writers went on strike May 2, CBS had announced a fall schedule with 90-minute versions of Survivor and The Amazing Race to help fill fall time slots with original programming. Among the new series on hold is a remake of Matlock starring Kathy Bates.

Three new reality competition are coming to CBS during the strike: Loteria Loca, based on a Latin game of chance; Raid The Cage, in which contestants on a clock see how many items they can grab from a prize "cage;" and Buddy Games, in which groups of longtime friends gathered at a summer camp "compete in an assortment of absurd physical and mental challenges in the outdoors while bunking together in the same lake house," according to the CBS announcement.

Yellowstone, starring Costner as a sixth-generation Montana rancher confronting people encroaching on his land, will start with the 2018 premiere and air in sequence, CBS says. The first half of the fifth and final season premiered last November on the streamer; the last episodes will drop later this year.

The fall lineup also includes repeats of Blue Bloods, NCIS and other popular CBS series.

Fox last week announced a revamped fall lineup loaded with reality shows due to the strikes.

CBS did not announce premiere dates for its fall schedule. Usually the TV season begins the Monday after the Primetime Emmy Award air, although the Emmys scheduled for Fox Broadcasting on Sept.18 are in doubt because the writers and actors will not attend the ceremony.

Read the CBS media release here. Here's the CBS fall schedule (new shows to CBS in bold italic):

SUNDAY: 7 p.m., 60 Minutes; 8 p.m., Yellowstone; 9 p.m., Yellowstone; 10 p.m., Big Brother. When CBS airs a NFL doubleheader, 60 Minutes will air 7:30-9 p.m.

MONDAY: 8 p.m., Loteria Loca; 9 p.m., NCIS; 10 p.m., another Paramount+ series (to be announced).

TUESDAY: 8 p.m., Big Brother; 9 p.m., FBI True; 10 p.m., FBI.

WEDNESDAY: 8 p.m., Survivor; 9:30 p.m., The Amazing Race.

THURSDAY: 8 p.m., Big Brother; 9 p.m., Buddy Games; 10 p.m., The Challenge: USA. When Big Brother ends, CBS will air repeats of Young Sheldon (8 p.m.) and Ghosts (8:30 p.m.); U.K Ghosts (9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.); 10 p.m., Seal Team.

FRIDAY: 8 p.m., The Price Is Right At Night or Let's Make A Deal Primetime; 9 p.m., Raid the Cage; 10 p.m., Blue Bloods.

SATURDAY: 8 p.m., Big Ten, Southeastern Conference or Mountain West college football.

