TV season update: What's canceled and renewed

Is your favorite TV series coming back this fall to the major four broadcast networks? Or has it been canceled?

That's what viewers want to know as broadcasters announce their new fall TV lineups and schedules this week.

Among the shows not returning for fall are East New York, True Lies, NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS), The Blacklist, New Amsterdam (NBC), A Million Little Things (ABC), Call Me Kat, The Resident (Fox), Riverdale, Walker: Independence and The Winchesters (CW).

Here are the network's fall TV announcements so far:

Courtesy CBS / CBS Entertainment Kathy Bates (center) stars as TV's new "Matlock" playing an attorney with much younger coworkers played by Skye P. Marshall (left) and Jason Ritter.

CBS

Ten years after Kathy Bates starred in Harry's Law, fictionally set in a Cincinnati law firm, the Oscar- and Emmy-winning actress returns to TV as Matlock, the iconic role made popular by Andy Griffith (1986-95).

But with the writers' strike in its third week, there's no guarantee that Bates, 74, will be seen as Madeline "Matty" Matlock this September. That's why the CBS fall lineup has "supersized" 90-minute versions of Survivor and The Amazing Race on the fall schedule.

CBS adds only one other new show for fall. It's another one-hour legal drama called Elsbeth, a spin-off about Carrie Preston's Elsbeth Tascioni lawyer character from The Good Fight and The Good Wife.

Renewed by CBS: 48 Hours, 60 Minutes, The Amazing Race, Blue Bloods, Bob Hearts Abishola, CSI: Vegas, The Equalizer, FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted, Fire Country, Ghosts, Lingo, NCIS, NCIS: Hawaii, The Neighborhood, So Help Me Todd, Survivor, S.W.A.T., Tough as Nails, Young Sheldon.

The CBS fall schedule (new shows in bold italic):

SUNDAY: 7 p.m., 60 Minutes; 8 p.m., Matlock; 9 p.m., The Equalizer; 10 p.m., CSI; Vegas.

MONDAY: 8 p.m., The Neighborhood; 8:30 p.m., Bobs Hearts Abishola; 9 p.m., NCIS; 10 p.m., NCIS: Hawai'i.

TUESDAY: 8 p.m., FBI; 9 p.m., FBI: International; 10 p.m., FBI Most Wanted.

WEDNESDAY: 8 p.m., Survivor; 9:30 p.m., The Amazing Race.

THURSDAY: 8 p.m., Young Sheldon; 8:30 p.m., Ghosts; 9 p.m., So Help Me Todd; 10 p.m., Elsbeth.

FRIDAY: 8 p.m., S.W.A.T.; 9 p.m., Fire Country; 10 p.m., Blue Bloods.

SATURDAY: 8-10 p.m., CBS drama reruns; 10 p.m., 48 Hours.

NBC/Chris Haston / Episodic ABC's "Extended Family" comedy stars (from left) Donald Faison, Abigail Spencer and Jon Cryer.

NBC

Jon Cryer (Two And One Half Men) and Donald Faison (Scrubs) co-star in NBC's new Extended Family sitcom which gets the plum position following Night Court.

NBC also adds two new dramas, The Irrational, based on Dan Ariely's Predictably Irrational bestseller, and Found.

Renewed by NBC: America's Got Talent, American Auto, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago P.D., Grand Crew, La Brea, Law & Order, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Law & Order: SVU, Lopez vs. Lopez, Magnum P.I., Night Court, Quantum Leap, The Voice, The Wall, Weakest Link.

The midseason shows include LaBrea, Lopez vs. Lopez, Magnum P.I., Password and Deal or No Deal revivals, plus Tom Hanks narrating a 10-page series on The Americas.

The NBC fall schedule (new shows in bold italic):

SUNDAY: 7 p.m., Football Night in America; 8:15 p.m., Sunday Night Football.

MONDAY: 8 p.m., The Voice; 10 p.m., The Irrational.

TUESDAY: 8 p.m., Night Court; 8:30 p.m., Extended Family; 9 p.m., The Voice; 10 p.m., Quantum Leap.

WEDNESDAY: 8 p.m., Chicago Med; 9 p.m., Chicago Fire; 10 p.m., Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY: 8 p.m., Law & Order; 9 p.m., Law & Order: SVU; 10 p.m., Found.

FRIDAY: 8 p.m., The Wall; 9 p.m., Dateline NBC.

SATURDAY: 7 p.m., Big Ten Countdown; 7:30 p.m., Big Ten Football.

