The CW finally becomes a seven-night network this fall, adding Saturday night shows on Oct. 2. The agreement with affiliates to air CW shows 8-10 p.m.…
After 18 years at 8 p.m. Tuesday, CBS will move its most popular drama – Mark Harmon's NCIS – to Monday nights this fall.CBS, which has relied for years…
ABC turns back the clock this fall with a reboot of The Wonder Years featuring a Black family in 1960s Montgomery, Ala., and with Queens, the reunion of a…
Fox will add three new dramas to its fall TV lineup and, like NBC, hold most of its rookie shows until midseason.Fox's popular The Masked Singer will be…
More Dick Wolf dramas and no comedies are coming to NBC this fall.Law & Order: For The Defense, produced by Wolf and Carol Mendelsohn (C.S.I.: Crime Scene…
For most of my 35 years covering television, I'd write a story for the day after the Emmy Awards about TV's biggest week filled with dozens of new fall TV…
Welcome to a fall TV season unlike any other. Most of your favorite shows – This Is Us, Bull, NCIS, The Good Doctors – won't return until November or…
Fans of This Is Us, Law & Order: SVU, The Blacklist, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. must wait until November for new episodes while NBC fills…
One Day At A Time. That's the name of Netflix's revival of a 1975 sitcom which CBS will broadcast this fall, since its own shows haven't resumed…
A drama from Emmy-winner David E. Kelley (Picket Fences, Big Little Lies, The Practice) and a Kyra Sedgwick comedy will join 19 returning series on ABC's…