Extra! Extra! Read about fall TV daytime schedule changes

Let's talk changes. Cincinnati TV stations tweak their daytime schedules for fall this week as Dr. Phil and Rachael Ray end production, and WKRC-TV drops Jay Leno's You Bet Your Life after two seasons.

But Jerry Springer, who died in April, will remain on WSTR-TV every weekday afternoon.

Here's a guide to the major local daytime TV moves for fall:

EXTRA, the entertainment news show hosted by Billy Bush, moves to 7:30 p.m. weekdays on WCPO-TV from 12:30 p.m. on WLWT-TV. It replaces Scripps' The Debrief news magazine.

LET'S TALK CINCY, WLWT-TV's weekly public affairs show, moves from Saturday evening to 12:30 p.m. Mondays this fall. The unusual scheduling was prompted by NBC adding Big Ten college football games at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays this month, where Let's Talk Cincy had aired since its premiere in March 2019.

VERY LOCAL WEEKLY, a mix of shows from WLWT-TV's Very Local app programmed by parent company Hearst Television, will air 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays starting Sept. 19.

ACCESS HOLLYWOOD will fill WLWT-TV's 12:30 p.m. time period this week; Tuesday through Friday next week; and Wednesday-Friday beginning Sept. 20 after Very Local Weekly debuts. It will also continue airing at 7:30 p.m., as usual.

SHERRI, Sherri Shepherd's talk show buried overnights on WCPO-TV, moves to 2 p.m. weekdays on WLWT-TV starting Sept. 11. Sherri takes the Tamron Hall time slot, while Tamron moves to 11 a.m. weekdays this week because Rachael Ray has ended production.

DATELINE, NBC's signature magazine show, will air repeats 3 p.m. weekdays on CBS affiliate WKRC-TV starting Sept. 11. Dateline replaces Dr. Phil, which ended production earlier this year after 21 seasons.

INVESTIGATIVETV+ premieres noon weekdays on WXIX-TV Sept. 11. From Gray Television, owners of WXIX-TV, the show promises a daily investigative story plus consumer and health news along with stories from Gray's 113 local TV newsrooms.

PERSON, PLACE OR THING, a new game show with Melissa Peterman (Young Sheldon), premieres 5 p.m. weekdays on Sept. 11 on WSTR-TV. It replaces Jay Leno's You Bet Your Life after two years.

JERRY SPRINGER, canceled five years ago, remains on Cincinnati television (in reruns) for the 33rd year. The former Cincinnati mayor and news anchor, who died in April, debuted his daytime talk show in September 1991 on WLWT-TV. Repeats of the show will air again this fall 3 p.m. weekdays on WKRC-TV's Channel 12.2. However, Springer's Judge Jerry, which was canceled last year, left WSTR-TV Friday, Sept. 1.

Here's a week by week recap of local daytime TV:

TUESDAY, SEPT. 5

11 a.m.: Tamron Hall, WLWT-TV. Tamron Hall's talk show airs at 11 a.m., replacing Rachael Ray, which left Channel 5 Friday, Sept. 1. Tamron Hall reruns also will continue to air at 2 p.m. this week.

11 a.m.: Dr. Phil, Channel 12.2 CW Cincinnati: Repeats of Dr. Phil, which ended production earlier this year, moved from 3 p.m. on Channel 12 to sister station Channel 12.2.

Noon: Mathis Court, Channel 12.2 CW Cincinnati: Former Detroit-area District Court Judge Greg Mathis returns to TV this week with a new one-hour court show after his Judge Mathis show was canceled last winter.

12:30 p.m.: Access Hollywood, WLWT-TV. The entertainment magazine show airs at 12:30 p.m. this week replacing Extra¸ and continues to air at 7:30 p.m.

1 p.m.: Cutler's Court, Channel 12.2 CW Cincinnati. Husband-wife attorneys Dana and Keith Cutler hear relationship disputes.

1 p.m.: Pictionary, WSTR-TV. Jerry O'Connell's game show moves from 5-6 a.m. to the afternoon slot previously held by Judge Jerry.

2 p.m.: Equal Justice With Eboni K. Williams, Channel 12.2 CW Cincinnati. The lawyer from Real Housewives of New York premieres her TV court show.

5 p.m.: Person, Place or Thing, WSTR-TV. Melissa Peterman (Young Sheldon) hosts a new syndicated game show replacing Jay Leno's You Bet Your Life after two years on WSTR-TV.

5 p.m.: Justice For The People With Judge Milan, Channel 12.2 CW Cincinnati. Former People's Court judge Marilyn Millan returns to the bench with a new TV court show.

7:30 p.m: Extra, 7:30 p.m., WCPO-TV. The Billy Bush entertainment magazine moves to WCPO-TV from 12:30 p.m. on WLWT.

MONDAY, SEPT. 11

Noon: InvestigativeTV+, WXIX-TV. Gray Television's new weekday news show.

2 p.m.: Sherri, WLWT. Sherri Shepherd's syndicated talk show moves to afternoons from overnights on WCPO-TV.

3 p.m.: iDateline, WKRC-TV. Reruns of NBC's new magazine replaces Dr. Phil, which ended production earlier this year after 21 seasons.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 19

12:30 p.m.: Very Local Weekly, WLWT-TV. A weekly sampling of show from WLWT-TV's Very Local app programmed by parent company Hearst Television. Access Hollywood will air in this time period Wednesday-Friday, plus in its normal 7:30 p.m. slot Monday-Friday.

