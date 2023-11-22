Rhoden family TV documentary airs Friday and Saturday on Oxygen

The Oxygen channel will devote three hours this weekend to the 2016 Rhoden family murders in Pike County.

Provided Angenette Levy was a WKRC-TV reporter for 10 years.

Angenette Levy, who left WKRC-TV in 2020 to become a correspondent and host for Law&Crime Network, reports The Pike County Murders: A Family Massacre, which premieres 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, with back-to-back one-hour episodes. The documentary concludes at 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25.

George Wagner IV was convicted of killing eight members of the Rhoden family in 2022. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole in December 2022.

From the release:

OXYGEN TRUE CRIME EXAMINES THE DEPRAVITY THAT SHOOK OHIO TO ITS CORE WITH THE TWO-HOUR PREMIERE OF “THE PIKE COUNTY MURDERS: A FAMILY MASSACRE”

The Two-Night Special Event Investigates the Lawlessness that Ended Eight Lives and Showed Small Towns Can Harbor Big Secrets

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. – November 9, 2023 – Oxygen, the home of high-quality true crime programming, digs deep to uncover answers to the questions surrounding how and why several members of the Rhoden and Gilley family were viciously slain in a case that had the entire state of Ohio horrified and on edge. Produced by KT STUDIOS, “The Pike County Murders: A Family Massacre” premieres Friday, November 24 at 8:00 PM ET/PT with back-to-back episodes, and continues Saturday, November 25 at 9:00 pm ET/PT.

How did it come to pass that eight members of the same family could be brutally murdered execution-style in four different locations in one night by members of another family they called friends? One of largest murder investigations in Ohio's history rips off the veneer of small-town America, exposing an underbelly of violence, pitting family against family, mother against son, and brother against brother in a haunting story of lies, secrets, and betrayal.

The exceptional three-part documentary series features first-hand accounts from family members, friends, law enforcement and experts who are all still deeply affected by the murders and are speaking out to continue their quest for justice.

Friday, November 24

8:00 PM ET/PT – “Bound by Blood”

Eight family members are executed in one night as detectives must unearth the hidden motive to track down the killers. While the community mourns, investigators analyze bloody footprints to determine which path leads to the truth.

9:00 PM ET/PT – “Raised to Kill”

As investigators zero in on the Wagner’s, the family starts to feel the heat and begin undercutting each other. A message from Hanna Rhoden reveals a shocking possible motive for the murders.

Saturday, November 25

9:00 PM ET/PT – “Power and Control”

At George Wagner’s trial, stunning testimony exposes secrets that send shockwaves throughout the close-knit community. A jaw-dropping motive that caused a family of eight to be murdered in four locations in one night is revealed.

“The Pike County Murders: A Family Massacre” is produced by KT Studios. Stephanie Lydecker and Catharine Park are Executive Producers.

