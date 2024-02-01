Marty Brennaman 'roast and toast' Feb. 24 at Music Hall

And this one belongs to Marty.

Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman will get the last word Feb. 24 when some of his famous friends speak at a "roast and toast" at Music Hall Ballroom.

The lineup includes restaurateur Jeff Ruby; former Hamilton County sheriff and prosecutor Simon Leis Jr.; former Reds players Doug Flynn and Tracy Jones; Bengals radio announcer Dave Lapham; Fox News Channel anchor Bill Hemmer; Bob Kevoian from the Bob & Tom Show; comedian Josh Sneed; WLW-AM talk show hosts Bill Cunningham and Scott Sloan; Reds Medical Director Dr. Timothy Kremchek; and Marty's wife Amanda and son Thom.

It's a fundraiser for Madi's House, a free non-residential community center in Mount Airy for young adults struggling with mental health issues.

Provided Julie Raleigh, Madi's House CEO, with Marty Brennaman.

Madi's parents, WCPO-TV chief meteorologist Steve Raleigh and former BenGal cheerleader Julie Raleigh, started the project after the suicide death of their daughter Madi in January 2019. Julie is chief executive officer; Steve is chief operating officer.

The event is open to the public. Tickets are $175 each. The evening will include a silent auction and dancing after the roast. All proceeds go toward building the $3-million Simon L. Leis, Jr. Fitness & Wellness Center on the Madi's House campus at 2360 Kipling Ave., behind Powel Crosley Jr.'s Pinecroft mansion.

Brennaman, 81, was hired 50 years ago to broadcast Reds radio games with Joe Nuxhall. He received the National Baseball Hall of Fame's Ford C. Frick Award in 2000 for broadcasting excellence. He retired after 46 seasons in 2019.

"Marty is well known for his opinionated, zealous and sometimes contentious style, so the night is sure to be an entertaining and memorable one," says roast publicist Candice Terrell from Fierce Marketing. "Get ready for some zingers, fastballs, home runs, and occasional fouls from the roasters."

Tickets for the black tie optional event are available through the Madi's House website, mhcincy.org.

Madi's House serves "young adults who struggle with addiction or mental illness. We provide the missing piece after outpatient treatment. We are your solution to empty free time. Madi's House helps shape the path to a healthy life with art classes, games, movie nights, workout equipment, wellness programs, music, special events, and more," according to the website.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 988.