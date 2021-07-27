-
And this one belongs to WCPO! How We Lookin'?: The Immortal Words of Marty Brennaman film about the retired Reds broadcaster will make its TV premiere…
The day after the Reds suspended TV announcer Thom Brennaman – in the middle of the game! – we have many questions and no answers. After the game, the…
Update 4 p.m. Thursday Aug. 20: Fox Sports has dropped Thom Brennaman from NFL games this fall because of his use of a gay slur during the Reds'…
And this one belongs to Reds fans!After 18 months, we can finally see Terry Lukemire's Marty Brennaman documentary, How We Lookin?: The Immortal Words of…
Since he was 10, Tommy Thrall dreamed of being the play-by-play voice of a Major League Baseball team.His 25-year dream, delayed four months by the…
Marty Brennaman says being grand marshal for the 101st Findlay Market Opening Day Parade March 26 "will be the official kick-off to my retirement."The…
When the impeachment trial ends, Fox News Channel congressional correspondent Chad Pergram finally can get back to normal covering news on Capitol…
MLB Network Presents: The Cobra At Twilight provides an intimate, comprehensive look at the Cincinnati native and former MVP Dave Parker who won two World…
Cincinnati native Dave Parker, who played four of his 19 seasons for the Reds, will be profiled 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, on the MLB Network in MLB…
For longtime Reds announcer Marty Brennaman, Thursday was an almost surreal day, "getting up and thinking about broadcasting my last baseball game."…