WCPO monitoring ‘official findings’ involving Steve Raleigh’s family

WCPO-TV’s chief executive reacted to a viral video late Friday afternoon involving the family of meteorologist Steve Raleigh.

The video, which had been circulating on social media this week, shows two elderly people injured on the ground at the Montgomery Inn Boathouse parking lot following a verbal confrontation with Raleigh’s family.

WCPO-TV posted this statement from Jeff Brogan, Channel 9 vice president and general manager, on its Facebook page at 5:30 p.m.:

“We are aware of the incident involving Steve Raleigh’s family. It is still under investigation, and at this time no charges have been filed against anyone. Steve shared his side of the incident with our leadership. His account is consistent with the police report, which does not name him, and with what we have reviewed on video. The video does not show the incident from start to finish. We will continue to monitor official findings.”

In less than two hours, the post had more than 1,000 comments and 180 shares.

By Friday evening, Raleigh had deleted all of his social media accounts.

Courtesy WCPO-TV Steve Raleigh

The video was shot Saturday June 22. Raleigh and his wife Julie – daughter of retired Hamilton County sheriff/judge/prosecutor Simon Leis Jr. – are seen in the video after an incident in the parking lot. The woman filming on her phone says, “Call 911,” after it shows that the elderly woman on the ground was bleeding from the head.

According to CityBeat, the Cincinnati police report said that Raleigh’s son, Carter, was “involved in a crash that escalated into an assault” in the Boathouse parking lot June 22. Leis owns the vehicle driven by Carter Raleigh, said City Beat, citing the police report.

WVXU has reached out to the Cincinnati Police Department but has not yet reviewed the police report.

Hired as chief meteorologist in July 2005, Raleigh was absent from Channel 9’s early evening newscasts. Cameron Hardin did the forecasts.

Raleigh and wife are active in fund-raising for nonprofits throughout Greater Cincinnati. Their pet project is Madi’s House in Mount Airy, established after the death of their daughter Madison in 2019. They have three other children: Carter, Kyle and Chelsea.

