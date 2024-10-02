WLWT-TV hustles up a Pete Rose special for Thursday

WLWT-TV, the Cincinnati Reds TV flagship station for more than four decades, will pay tribute to the team’s greatest player with a retrospective called Remembering Pete Rose 7-8 p.m. Thursday.

The special, hosted by main news anchors Mike Dardis and Sheree Paolello, will include some Channel 5 archival video, says David A. Seals, Channel 5 programming and community affairs director.

John Kiesewetter Pete Rose attended a Big Red Machine reunion at Great American Ball Park on Aug. 21, 2015, with (from left) Tony Perez, Joe Morgan, David Concepcion, Johnny Bench and Pete Rose.

Rose died at age 83 Monday at his Las Vegas home after attending a baseball memorabilia show in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday with Tony Perez, Dave Concepcion, George Foster and Ken Griffey Sr. They were teammates on the Big Red Machine’s back-to-back World Championships in 1975 and 1976.

Here’s the show synopsis provided by Seals:

The special celebrates the life and legacy of Cincinnati native and Reds legend Pete Rose.

We revisit Rose’ legendary career and what he meant to the Queen City.

You’ll hear from former Reds greats like Paul O’Neil and Eric Davis. They tell us what it was like to play for Rose.

Davis also talks about how Rose inspired a generation of young Black players who grew up watching the Big Red Machine.

The son of Hall of Famer Tony Perez shares what it was like growing up with the Big Red Machine. Eduardo Perez shares how Pete was like a father figure and the lessons he learned from him.

And those close to Rose talk about the final days leading up to his death.

WLWT-TV broadcast Reds games throughout Rose’s entire career, from his first Opening Day in 1963 at Crosley Field to breaking Ty Cobb’s all-time hit record on Sept. 11, 1985. (On most broadcast replays of his historic hit the voice of Channel 5 announcer Ken Wilson has been replaced by the radio call by Marty Brennaman and Joe Nuxhall.)

Rose holds the Major League Baseball record for most hits (4,256), games (3,562), at bats (14,053) and most wins (1,972). He was the National League Rookie of the Year (1963); Most Valuable Player (1973); a three-time NL batting champ (1968, 1969, 1973); and a two-time Gold Glove winner (1968, 1969). He was an All-Star 17 times, starting at an unprecedented five different positions.

