John Kiesewetter: Media Beat
For more than 30 years, John Kiesewetter has been the source for information about all things in local media — comings and goings, local people appearing on the big or small screen, special programs, and much more. Contact John at johnkiese@yahoo.com.

Reds TV to carry Big Red Machine pregame reunion Saturday

91.7 WVXU | By John Kiesewetter
Published June 25, 2025 at 3:39 AM EDT
Reds Hall of Famers Pete Rose and Joe Morgan have died since the on field Big Red Machine reunion when the club held "Tony Perez Night" Aug. 21, 2015.
John Kiesewetter
Reds Hall of Famers Pete Rose and Joe Morgan have died since the on-field Big Red Machine reunion when the club held "Tony Perez Night" Aug. 21, 2015. From left: Tony Perez, Morgan, Dave Concepcion, Johnny Bench, and Rose.

And this one belongs to long-time Reds fans!

The FanDuel Sports Network will carry a special one-hour Reds Live pregame show at 3 p.m. Saturday June 28 to telecast the on-field reunion of 23 players from the Big Red Machine's back-to-back World Championships in 1975 and '76.

Retired Reds announcer Marty Brennaman will host the on-field program at 3:30 p.m., before the 4:10 p.m. Reds-Padres game.

Scheduled to attend are:

  • Johnny Bench
  • Tony Perez
  • George Foster
  • Ken Griffey
  • Cesar Geronimo
  • Jack Billingham
  • Clay Carroll
  • Tom Carroll
  • Darrel Chaney
  • Terry Crowley
  • Pat Darcy
  • Dan Driessen
  • Rawly Eastwick
  • Doug Flynn
  • Will McEnaney
  • Fred Norman
  • Santo Alcala
  • Tom Hall
  • Rich Hinton
  • Mike Lum
  • Manny Sarmiento
  • Don Werner
  • Joel Youngblood

Reunion weekend starts Thursday with Brenneman as master of ceremonies for an “intimate night of . . . unfiltered stories, heartfelt tributes and unforgettable memories” by all the Big Red Machine players in the Aronoff Center’s 400-seat Jarson-Kaplan Theater, according to Reds publicity. Tickets start at $500. The red carpet arrivals from 5:30-6:30 p.m. is free and open to the public, says the Reds media release.

The Big Red Machine weekend schedule includes a players meet-and-greet at the Reds Hall of Fame & Museum Friday, Saturday, and Sunday afternoons.

The 1975 Reds won the club’s first World Series in 35 years by beating the Boston Red Sox four games to three. The 1976 team swept the Pirates in the National League Championships, and the New York Yankees in the World Series.

John Kiesewetter
John Kiesewetter, who has covered television and media for more than 35 years, has been working for Cincinnati Public Radio and WVXU-FM since 2015.
