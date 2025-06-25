Reds TV to carry Big Red Machine pregame reunion Saturday

And this one belongs to long-time Reds fans!

The FanDuel Sports Network will carry a special one-hour Reds Live pregame show at 3 p.m. Saturday June 28 to telecast the on-field reunion of 23 players from the Big Red Machine's back-to-back World Championships in 1975 and '76.

Retired Reds announcer Marty Brennaman will host the on-field program at 3:30 p.m., before the 4:10 p.m. Reds-Padres game.

Scheduled to attend are:

Johnny Bench

Tony Perez

George Foster

Ken Griffey

Cesar Geronimo

Jack Billingham

Clay Carroll

Tom Carroll

Darrel Chaney

Terry Crowley

Pat Darcy

Dan Driessen

Rawly Eastwick

Doug Flynn

Will McEnaney

Fred Norman

Santo Alcala

Tom Hall

Rich Hinton

Mike Lum

Manny Sarmiento

Don Werner

Joel Youngblood

Reunion weekend starts Thursday with Brenneman as master of ceremonies for an “intimate night of . . . unfiltered stories, heartfelt tributes and unforgettable memories” by all the Big Red Machine players in the Aronoff Center’s 400-seat Jarson-Kaplan Theater, according to Reds publicity. Tickets start at $500. The red carpet arrivals from 5:30-6:30 p.m. is free and open to the public, says the Reds media release.

The Big Red Machine weekend schedule includes a players meet-and-greet at the Reds Hall of Fame & Museum Friday, Saturday, and Sunday afternoons.

The 1975 Reds won the club’s first World Series in 35 years by beating the Boston Red Sox four games to three. The 1976 team swept the Pirates in the National League Championships, and the New York Yankees in the World Series.

