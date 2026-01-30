VOA Museum's journalism series returns in February

The “Journalism, the Oxygen of Democracy” speakers’ series returns to the National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting with a familiar face: Tim Love.

Love, who did two talks in 2023 at the VOA, will speak about his new book, The Medium is the Mirror: The Reformation Over Truth Reshaping our Relationships, Politics and Sacred Beliefs, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 19.

Courtesy National VOA Museum of Broadcasting Tim Love speaking at the VOA Museum in 2023.

The Miami University graduate and former vice chair of Omnicon spoke in 2023 about his book, Discovering Truth: How to Navigate Between Fact & Fiction. It was so popular that Love did two sessions, in the morning and evening, at the museum, 8070 Tylersville Road, West Chester Township.

“His last talk was about how it’s more and more difficult to ferret out accurate information. Today it certainly is a much bigger concern with AI (artificial intelligence),” says Jack Dominic, who plans to retire as museum executive director later this year.

The VOA Museum Facebook page says The Medium is the Mirror presents Love’s “insight and research on how advances in neuroscience and technology impact mass media, how it shapes our search for truthful information and impacts our civic and public life.”

Cincinnati author and historian Dan Hurley will be the March speaker. The April speaker has not been finalized, Dominic says.

The programs are free, but donations are appreciated. Those planning to attend are requested to make reservations at this website.

Love retired in 2013 from the Omicom Group, a leading advertising and marketing services company, where he was CEO of the Asia Pacific, India, Middle East and Africa regions. He has done brand-building and consulting for Cincinnati-based Procter & Gamble, Kraft, Gillette, Mars, PepsiCo, Philips, Johnson & Johnson and Nissan.

Past VOA speakers have included former VOA White House Bureau Chief Steve Herman, other VOA international reporters, and Nicholas Parisi, author of Rod Serling: His Life, Work and Imagination.

The “Journalism, the Oxygen of Democracy” series began in November 2019 with Elez Biberaj, then the director of VOA’s Eurasia Division in Washington, D.C.

