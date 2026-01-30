© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
John Kiesewetter: Media Beat
For more than 30 years, John Kiesewetter has been the source for information about all things in local media — comings and goings, local people appearing on the big or small screen, special programs, and much more. Contact John at johnkiese@yahoo.com.

VOA Museum's journalism series returns in February

91.7 WVXU | By John Kiesewetter
Published January 30, 2026 at 3:19 PM EST
Photo of Voice of America building in West Chester Township.
John Kiesewetter
The "Journalism, the Oxygen of Democracy" series returns Feb. 19 to the National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting in West Chester Township.

Authors Tim Love and Dan Hurley slated for talks in the VOA's "Journalism, the Oxygen of Democracy" series.

The “Journalism, the Oxygen of Democracy” speakers’ series returns to the National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting with a familiar face: Tim Love.

Love, who did two talks in 2023 at the VOA, will speak about his new book, The Medium is the Mirror: The Reformation Over Truth Reshaping our Relationships, Politics and Sacred Beliefs, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 19.

Tim Love speaking at the VOA Museum in 2023.
Courtesy National VOA Museum of Broadcasting
Tim Love speaking at the VOA Museum in 2023.

The Miami University graduate and former vice chair of Omnicon spoke in 2023 about his book, Discovering Truth: How to Navigate Between Fact & Fiction. It was so popular that Love did two sessions, in the morning and evening, at the museum, 8070 Tylersville Road, West Chester Township.

“His last talk was about how it’s more and more difficult to ferret out accurate information. Today it certainly is a much bigger concern with AI (artificial intelligence),” says Jack Dominic, who plans to retire as museum executive director later this year.

 The VOA Museum Facebook page says The Medium is the Mirror presents Love’s “insight and research on how advances in neuroscience and technology impact mass media, how it shapes our search for truthful information and impacts our civic and public life.”

Cincinnati author and historian Dan Hurley will be the March speaker. The April speaker has not been finalized, Dominic says.

The programs are free, but donations are appreciated. Those planning to attend are requested to make reservations at this website.

Love retired in 2013 from the Omicom Group, a leading advertising and marketing services company, where he was CEO of the Asia Pacific, India, Middle East and Africa regions. He has done brand-building and consulting for Cincinnati-based Procter & Gamble, Kraft, Gillette, Mars, PepsiCo, Philips, Johnson & Johnson and Nissan.

Past VOA speakers have included former VOA White House Bureau Chief Steve Herman, other VOA international reporters, and Nicholas Parisi, author of Rod Serling: His Life, Work and Imagination.

The “Journalism, the Oxygen of Democracy” series began in November 2019 with Elez Biberaj, then the director of VOA’s Eurasia Division in Washington, D.C.
Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting
John Kiesewetter
John Kiesewetter, who has covered television and media for more than 35 years, has been working for Cincinnati Public Radio and WVXU-FM since 2015.
