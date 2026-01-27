© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
John Kiesewetter: Media Beat
For more than 30 years, John Kiesewetter has been the source for information about all things in local media — comings and goings, local people appearing on the big or small screen, special programs, and much more. Contact John at johnkiese@yahoo.com.

Jack Dominic retiring as VOA Museum director

91.7 WVXU | By John Kiesewetter
Published January 27, 2026 at 3:21 PM EST
Jack Dominic holding emblem for the VOA's Sri Lanka Relay Station
John Kiesewetter
Jack Dominic displays the emblem for the VOA's Sri Lanka Relay Station at the National Voice of America Voice of America Museum in 2016.

The former WCET-TV executive oversaw upgrades to the historic West Chester Township building and broadcasting exhibits.

National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting Director Jack Dominic will be leaving on his annual October bicycle ride “and not coming back,” he says with a laugh.

Dominic will retire from the museum this fall after 11-and-a-half years. He became the museum’s first paid staffer in March 2014, days after he retired after 37 years at public television station WCET-TV.

“I told them I’d give them two years, remember?” says Dominic, who turns 80 later this year.

Jack Dominic (right) with retired engineer Clyde Haehnle at the 2016 dedication of the museum's Clyde Haehnle Hall.
Courtesy Jay Adrick
Jack Dominic (right) with retired engineer Clyde Haehnle at the 2016 dedication of the museum's Clyde Haehnle Hall.

Under Dominic, the National VOA Museum:

Visitors may sit behind the radio studio controls.
John Kiesewetter
Visitors may sit behind 1970's radio studio controls at the VOA Museum which opened in June 2025.

“It’s been a labor of love, and he’s done a terrific job,” says Jay Adrick, museum board president. “It will be tough to replace all the talents that he has brought to the job.”

In fact, the VOA Museum plans to hire two people to replace Dominic. The museum has posted an opening for a new operations manager position. That person will oversee the day-to-day operations of the museum in the art deco VOA Bethany Station at 8070 Tylersville Road, which operated from 1944 to 1994.

After Dominic leaves in the fall, the Board will search for a new executive director to focus on external relations, including fundraising, pursuing grants and community relations, Adrick says.

“The new executive director will be a lot different than I am," Dominic says. "I was hired as the start-up guy. Now it’s time for someone else to take over and take it to the next level."

Front of the Voice of America building and Ohio historical marker.
John Kiesewetter
The Voice of America's Bethany Relay Station operated from 1944, during World War II, to 1994.

Dominic was WCET-TV (Channel 48) executive vice president and station manager when he left in February 2014. He started on the marketing staff in 1977, and rose to executive vice president and chief operating officer in 2009. He’s an avid bicyclist, riding 5,000 to 6,000 miles a year.

“Jack’s background at WCET was a good foundation for us," Adrick says. "He understood the public and understood the government, and he had a love for the broadcasting industry and history. We could not have picked a better person to bring us to where we are today.”

