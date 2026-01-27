Jack Dominic retiring as VOA Museum director
The former WCET-TV executive oversaw upgrades to the historic West Chester Township building and broadcasting exhibits.
National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting Director Jack Dominic will be leaving on his annual October bicycle ride “and not coming back,” he says with a laugh.
Dominic will retire from the museum this fall after 11-and-a-half years. He became the museum’s first paid staffer in March 2014, days after he retired after 37 years at public television station WCET-TV.
“I told them I’d give them two years, remember?” says Dominic, who turns 80 later this year.
Under Dominic, the National VOA Museum:
- replaced its ancient heating and air-conditioning system.
- constructed an east wing to provide a one-level accessible entrance, additional display space and modern restrooms.
- reorganized and enhanced displays about WLW-AM founder Powel Crosley Jr. and his companies; a 1970’s radio studio re-creation; and exhibits on radio and television history and the VOA’s mission.
- celebrated the VOA’s 75th anniversary with events and programs throughout 2019.
- enhanced the museum’s two meeting rooms named for longtime engineer Clyde Haehnle and former low-power TV station owner Elliott Block.
“It’s been a labor of love, and he’s done a terrific job,” says Jay Adrick, museum board president. “It will be tough to replace all the talents that he has brought to the job.”
In fact, the VOA Museum plans to hire two people to replace Dominic. The museum has posted an opening for a new operations manager position. That person will oversee the day-to-day operations of the museum in the art deco VOA Bethany Station at 8070 Tylersville Road, which operated from 1944 to 1994.
After Dominic leaves in the fall, the Board will search for a new executive director to focus on external relations, including fundraising, pursuing grants and community relations, Adrick says.
“The new executive director will be a lot different than I am," Dominic says. "I was hired as the start-up guy. Now it’s time for someone else to take over and take it to the next level."
Dominic was WCET-TV (Channel 48) executive vice president and station manager when he left in February 2014. He started on the marketing staff in 1977, and rose to executive vice president and chief operating officer in 2009. He’s an avid bicyclist, riding 5,000 to 6,000 miles a year.
“Jack’s background at WCET was a good foundation for us," Adrick says. "He understood the public and understood the government, and he had a love for the broadcasting industry and history. We could not have picked a better person to bring us to where we are today.”
