President of Cincinnati State to retire later this year

Cincinnati State Technical and Community College announced Friday morning that its current president, Monica Posey, plans to retire later this year after 34 years with the school, and 10 years as president.

In a statement, Cincinnati State praised Posey, the college's sixth president, for growing the school's enrollment and for her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Under Dr. Posey’s leadership, Cincinnati State has reached its highest enrollment in more than a decade, serving over 14,000 students, achieved its strongest financial position in 30 years, and is producing graduates with the highest average earnings among all 22 Ohio community colleges," the statement reads.

Posey served in several positions at Cincinnati State before taking the top job, working as assistant dean, director of institutional research and provost. She says she's proud of what the technical school has accomplished during her time there.

“I am proud of what we accomplished together, and especially proud of our students, whose commitment to learning and preparing for critical careers has inspired me from Day One," Posey said.

Posey will finish out the academic year. She told the college's Board of Trustees her last day will be Aug. 31.

Cincinnati State says its trustees are now working to identify the college's next president.

