PHOTOS: Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame grand opening

The Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame held its grand opening Saturday afternoon at The Banks.

The festivities began with a pre-show and induction ceremony inside the Andrew J. Brady Music Center. Following the ceremony, the newest inductees had their stars on the Walk of Fame revealed for the first time.

The 2023 inductees include the R&B group The Deele, gospel composer Louise Shropshire, The Spinners lead vocalist Philipe Wynne, and music legend James Brown.

Zack Carreon / WVXU Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece joins inductees for the ribbon cutting

The Walk of Fame honors the accomplishment of Cincinnati's Black musicians who have left their mark on the music industry. The inaugural class, which included names like Bootsy Collins and The Isley Brothers, was inducted in 2021, but this year's class is the first to be able to see the Walk of Fame completed.

Zack Carreon / WVXU L.A. Reid and members of The Deele pose on the Walk of Fame

Past and present inductees got a chance to explore the attraction and interact with its new features.

Zack Carreon / WVXU Bootsy Collins gets a first look at the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame on July 22, 2023.

Inductees James Brown, Philippe Wynne, and Louise Shropshire were represented by family members. The ceremony included live performances to honor each of them.

Zack Carreon / WVXU Louise Shropshire's granddaughter Michelle Goin Shropshire holds award on the Walk of Fame

The Walk of Fame has interactive features that invite visitors to hear classic records from Cincinnati music legends, play instruments, and participate in an augmented-reality experience with Penny Ford and Bootsy Collins.

Zack Carreon / WVXU Bootsy Collins tests out his augmented-reality attraction on the Walk of Fame

After the ceremony's conclusion, the public got a chance to experience the attraction for themselves. A free concert by The Ohio Players was held next to the Walk of Fame.