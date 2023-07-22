© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

PHOTOS: Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame grand opening

91.7 WVXU | By Zack Carreon
Published July 22, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT
Entrance to the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame
Zack Carreon
/
WVXU
Entrance to the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame.

The Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame held its grand opening Saturday afternoon at The Banks.

The festivities began with a pre-show and induction ceremony inside the Andrew J. Brady Music Center. Following the ceremony, the newest inductees had their stars on the Walk of Fame revealed for the first time.

The 2023 inductees include the R&B group The Deele, gospel composer Louise Shropshire, The Spinners lead vocalist Philipe Wynne, and music legend James Brown.

Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece, who led the effort for the Black Music Walk of Fame, joins inductees for the ribbon cutting.
Zack Carreon
/
WVXU
Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece joins inductees for the ribbon cutting

The Walk of Fame honors the accomplishment of Cincinnati's Black musicians who have left their mark on the music industry. The inaugural class, which included names like Bootsy Collins and The Isley Brothers, was inducted in 2021, but this year's class is the first to be able to see the Walk of Fame completed.

L.A. Reid (center) and members of The Deele pose on the Walk of Fame.
Zack Carreon
/
WVXU
L.A. Reid and members of The Deele pose on the Walk of Fame

Past and present inductees got a chance to explore the attraction and interact with its new features.

Bootsy Collins gets a first look at the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame
Zack Carreon
/
WVXU
Bootsy Collins gets a first look at the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame on July 22, 2023.

Inductees James Brown, Philippe Wynne, and Louise Shropshire were represented by family members. The ceremony included live performances to honor each of them.

Louise Shropshire's granddaughter, Michelle Goin Shropshire, holds an award on the Walk of Fame on July 22, 2023.
Zack Carreon
/
WVXU
Louise Shropshire's granddaughter Michelle Goin Shropshire holds award on the Walk of Fame

The Walk of Fame has interactive features that invite visitors to hear classic records from Cincinnati music legends, play instruments, and participate in an augmented-reality experience with Penny Ford and Bootsy Collins.

Bootsy Collins tests out his augmented-reality attraction on the Walk of Fame.
Zack Carreon
/
WVXU
Bootsy Collins tests out his augmented-reality attraction on the Walk of Fame

After the ceremony's conclusion, the public got a chance to experience the attraction for themselves. A free concert by The Ohio Players was held next to the Walk of Fame.

The public gets its first look at the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame.
Zack Carreon
/
WVXU
The public gets its first look at the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame

Tags
Music Cincinnati Black Music Walk of FameThe BanksDaily View
Zack Carreon
Zack Carreon is Education reporter for WVXU, covering local school districts and higher education in the Tri-State area.
See stories by Zack Carreon