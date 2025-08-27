At least six children are being treated following a Minneapolis school shooting

A shooting occurred at the Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning, Gov. Tim Walz said in a post on X .

"I'm praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence," Walz wrote.

The full extent of the injuries was not immediately clear. But Children's Minnesota Hospital told NPR that it had admitted six children for care following the shooting.

"Our teams are trained to respond in times of crisis, and are fully prepared to care for impacted children," the hospital said in a statement. "We will not share more details to respect the privacy of our patients and families."

The Minneapolis Police Department said in a post on Facebook Wednesday mid-morning that the shooter was "contained" and there was "no active threat to the community at this time."

This is a developing story.

