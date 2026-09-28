U.K. examines if Iran or Russia are involved in foiled attack near base used by U.S.

Updated September 28, 2026 at 1:49 PM EDT

FAIRFORD, England — Five young British men arrested on explosives and terror charges near a U.S.-operated air force base in England were released on bail Monday, and counterterror detectives said they were investigating "multiple lines of inquiry," including whether there is a link to Iran.

The men were detained early Sunday after three vans were spotted in the countryside near RAF Fairford, a U.K.-owned base that has been used by American bombers during decades of conflicts in the Middle East, including this year's war with Iran.

Investigators haven't concluded whether the incident was state-backed. They are investigating a possible link to Iran, Russia or non-state militant groups. RAF Fairford has also been the focus of protests by anti-war campaigners.

The five suspects, who haven't been named, were initially held over suspected explosives offenses, and later also arrested on suspicion of preparing an act of terrorism. Police said the men are all British nationals from London and in their 20s.

Alastair Grant / AP United States Airforce B1 bombers are seen at RAF Fairford, a U.S. air base, after an incident in Fairford, England, Sunday.

Britain's national news agency, PA, reported without citing sources that police had not found viable explosives. Announcing that the suspects had been bailed, the head of U.K. Counter Terrorism Policing, Laurence Taylor, said that the suspects face stringent conditions and "absolutely remain under investigation."

Taylor said lines of inquiry include that the suspected offenses were committed by "proxies or individuals, either knowingly or unknowingly, working on behalf of a foreign state."

Iran denied involvement. The Iranian Embassy in London said that it "categorically rejects and strongly condemns the recent unfounded and malicious speculations" about the incident.

Residents were evacuated from 85 homes in the village of Whelford near the base on Sunday, and army bomb-disposal experts used a robot to examine three white vans.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said Monday afternoon that "thanks to the excellent work of the army's explosive ordnance disposal team," the scene was now safe and residents could go home.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said he would chair a meeting of the government's COBRA emergency committee later Monday "to make sure we have the full picture."

The arrests came after reports of suspicious vehicles

U.S. President Donald Trump said the suspects had been detained following cooperation between the U.S. and Britain, and had been "under view" for some time. Police, however, said the arrests were triggered by a late-night call about "suspicious vehicles" near the base.

A local farmer said she called police after seeing three oddly parked vans as she drove home late Saturday night, and that nearby she came across "a large group of men," some with their faces covered. She said they scattered when they saw her vehicle.

She declined to be identified to protect her identity because she was describing what she saw as potential security lapses.

British Defense Secretary Wes Streeting said the farmer "did exactly the right thing" by calling police but only had "a partial view" of the operation.

The arrests came at a time of heightened tensions around the threat from hostile states, with British intelligence services saying Russia and Iran have both used proxies to commit crimes on U.K. soil. In March, officials said the number of national security cases involving activity by hostile states, including Iran, increased by 50% in the six months to December 2025.

Iran has been linked to a series of attacks in Europe

Britain didn't join the U.S. and Israel in the Iran war, which began on Feb. 28, and initially denied Trump's request to use bases in the U.K. to strike Iran. But then Prime Minister Keir Starmer agreed in March to let the U.S. use bases in Britain for what he called "defensive" operations against Iran's missiles and their launch sites following Iranian attacks on U.K. interests and Britain's allies in the Gulf.

American B-1 and B-52 bombers have taken off from Fairford, 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of London, for operations during the Iran conflict.

Iran has said that it considers any base used to attack its territory a legitimate target.

British security officials say proxies linked to Iran have been behind a string of arsons and other attacks in the U.K. and other countries, many of them targeting the Jewish community and intended to sow fear. They have previously warned that Tehran could expand its targets in the U.K. if conflicts in the Middle East continue.

Several people also have been charged with plotting to commit arson in the U.K. on behalf of Russia-linked groups.

U.K. Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said Monday that the incident is a "reminder of the threats our country faces."

Miliband met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi at the United Nations in New York last week and told him that "Britain will not tolerate intimidation, threats or hostile activity on U.K. soil," according to a U.K. readout of the conversation.

U.S. Air Force says personnel remain vigilant

The U.S. Air Force said that its personnel based at RAF Fairford "remain vigilant," but "for operational security reasons we will not discuss specific force protection measures."

The U.S. Embassy in London has warned Americans in Britain to be cautious and mindful of their personal security.

Trump said that authorities had the suspects "under view for a long time and we got them."

"It was an amazing job. We had them under investigation. They were looking to do big damage to our fort. And working with the British worked out great," he told reporters in Chicago on Sunday.



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