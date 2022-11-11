© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News From NPR

Here's how close the votes are for outstanding House and Senate races

By Koko Nakajima,
Alyson Hurt
Published November 11, 2022 at 10:46 AM EST

Loading...

Updated November 12, 2022 at 9:25 PM ET

With control of Congress still undecided, several seats have yet to be called in the House and Senate — many with very tight margins as votes continue to be counted.

With the rise of mail-in voting, close margins, ranked-choice voting and runoffs, it will be a while before there are calls for all the seats. This is normal and expected.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Loading...

News From NPR
Koko Nakajima
Alyson Hurt
See stories by Alyson Hurt