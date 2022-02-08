© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Lawmakers push for National Scenic Trail designation for Buckeye Trail

WKSU | By Kelly Krabill
Published February 8, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST
The Buckeye Trail is a 1,444 mile long trail that loops around Ohio. If designated a National Scenic Trail, it could receive federal funding for maintenance and education programs.
Ohio Congressmen Tim Ryan and Anthony Gonzalez are pushing to start the process to designate Ohio’s Buckeye Trail a National Scenic Trail. A designation could translate into federal funding for everything from maintenance for the 1,400-mile trail to expanding education programs.

Andrew Bashaw, head of the Buckeye Trail Association, says the designation would also allow for the creation of more sections of the trail that are dedicated to hiking.

“We are approaching 60% of the Buckeye Trail as off-road hiking trail, and so we have still a lot of work to do,” Bashaw said.

The Buckeye Trail loops around the state. If the designation is approved, it would be the fifth longest National Scenic Trail in the country.

Congressmen Ryan and Gonzalez have asked the House Natural Resources Committee to approve a bill calling for a feasibility study.

Kelly Krabill