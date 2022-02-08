Lawmakers push for National Scenic Trail designation for Buckeye Trail

Ohio Congressmen Tim Ryan and Anthony Gonzalez are pushing to start the process to designate Ohio’s Buckeye Trail a National Scenic Trail. A designation could translate into federal funding for everything from maintenance for the 1,400-mile trail to expanding education programs.

Andrew Bashaw, head of the Buckeye Trail Association, says the designation would also allow for the creation of more sections of the trail that are dedicated to hiking.

“We are approaching 60% of the Buckeye Trail as off-road hiking trail, and so we have still a lot of work to do,” Bashaw said.

The Buckeye Trail loops around the state. If the designation is approved, it would be the fifth longest National Scenic Trail in the country.

Congressmen Ryan and Gonzalez have asked the House Natural Resources Committee to approve a bill calling for a feasibility study.

