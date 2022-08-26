© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ohio News

Battle Trance, 'Green of Winter I'

WYSO | By Evan Miller
Published August 26, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT

Strength in unity is a guiding light for the music of tenor sax quartet Battle Trance, and their latest work "Green of Winter I" is a wind-powered, tour-de-force. Unlike a string quartet, with different parts of one musical family, group members Jeremy Viner, Patrick Breiner, Matt Nelson and Travis Laplante concentrate on a single instrument, creating a unique opportunity to explore all the sounds it contains through Laplante's compositions. From lilting chorales to surging clouds of noise, from carving different paths to converging as one unit, the group pushes its one instrument to all its extremes — revealing worlds of possibilities beneath keys and reeds.

Copyright 2022 WYSO

Ohio News
Evan Miller