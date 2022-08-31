Airstream museum pays tribute to the venturesome spirit

One of Wally Byam’s favorite pastimes was hiking and camping. But, his wife Marion didn’t share his love of sleeping on the ground in a tent. So, Wally decided to come up with a way that they could go camping together where she would be comfortable and enjoy it as well... And the Airstream travel trailer was born. Wally’s legacy is now on display at the newly opened Airstream Heritage Center in Jackson Center. Renee Wilde visited the museum to bring us this story for Culture Couch.

