Ella Rowen

Expertise: Post-production Sound Design, Live Sound, Recording, and Podcast Production

Education: Ella studied audio production and entertainment technology at Middle Tennessee State University, where she worked on three separate radio shows with the college station 88.3 WMTS.

Favorite Tri-State Neighborhood: West Price Hill (Covedale area)

Highlights:



Producer and Engineer for Looking Up with Dean Regas

Cincinnati Public Radio Representative for the PRX Podcast Accelerator program

Back-up Technical Director for Cincinnati Edition

Originally started as a part-time weekend host for WVXU

Experience:

Starting with WVXU as a weekend host, Ella was promoted to the engineering department full-time within her first six months. Some of her previous audio pursuits included location recording for commercials, independent podcasting, voice work on national ad campaigns, sound design and music composition. Her passion for audio was catalyzed at the age of 8 while watching WKRP in Cincinnati. After spending her childhood recording imaginary programs with friends and family, working in public radio now fulfills her lifelong dream.