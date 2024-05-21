There's something wrong with the plumbing in Cincinnati. Sewage is bubbling up in our basements and pouring into our waterways. Climate change is making it worse, and the powers that be can't seem to fix it. Backed Up is a podcast that demystifies one of the most complex systems of public infrastructure — our sewers — and tells the stories of the people suffering under decades of mismanagement.

Each episode focuses on a different aspect of the complex sewer crisis in Cincinnati. Hosts Becca Costello and Ella Rowen interview sewer experts and staff, politicians, residents with flooded basements, and activists who have dedicated their lives to the topic.

Backed Up consists of six episodes, each roughly 30 minutes long, with new episodes releasing weekly on Wednesdays beginning June 5, 2024.



Trailer Transcript: