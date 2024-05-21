© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Backed Up

Trailer

By Becca Costello,
Ella Rowen
Published May 21, 2024 at 11:52 AM EDT

There's something wrong with the plumbing in Cincinnati. Sewage is bubbling up in our basements and pouring into our waterways. Climate change is making it worse, and the powers that be can't seem to fix it. Backed Up is a podcast that demystifies one of the most complex systems of public infrastructure — our sewers — and tells the stories of the people suffering under decades of mismanagement.

Each episode focuses on a different aspect of the complex sewer crisis in Cincinnati. Hosts Becca Costello and Ella Rowen interview sewer experts and staff, politicians, residents with flooded basements, and activists who have dedicated their lives to the topic.

Backed Up consists of six episodes, each roughly 30 minutes long, with new episodes releasing weekly on Wednesdays beginning June 5, 2024.

Trailer Transcript:

Local Government Reporter with a particular focus on Cincinnati; experienced journalist in public radio and television throughout the Midwest. Enthusiastic about: civic engagement, public libraries, and urban planning.
Starting with WVXU as a weekend host, Ella was promoted to the engineering department full-time within her first six months. Some of her previous audio pursuits included location recording for commercials, independent podcasting, voice work on national ad campaigns, sound design and music composition. Her passion for audio was catalyzed at the age of 8 while watching WKRP in Cincinnati. After spending her childhood recording imaginary programs with friends and family, working in public radio now fulfills her lifelong dream.
