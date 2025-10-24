Dr. Konstantin Batygin, professor of Planetary Science at Caltech, made a joke that turned out to be true. In 2014, another Caltech professor, Mike Brown, brought an intriguing research paper to Batygin's attention. The paper described a peculiar planetary alignment in the outer solar system. While developing theoretical models to explain the paper's assertions, Brown and Batygin had a running gag, "We were like, okay, as a joke, let's put a planet in the outer solar system just to see what would happen." In this episode of Looking Up, Dean Regas chats with Dr. Batygin and gets the full story.

