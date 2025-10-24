What happens if you fall into a black hole? What would it sound like? What would you see? Dean Regas chats with Dr. Janna Levin, Professor of Physics and Astronomy at Barnard College of Columbia University, to find out the answers to these questions and more.
Dr. Konstantin Batygin, professor of Planetary Science at Caltech, made a joke that turned out to be true. In 2014, another Caltech professor, Mike Brown, brought an intriguing research paper to Batygin's attention. The paper described a peculiar planetary alignment in the outer solar system. While developing theoretical models to explain the paper's assertions, Brown and Batygin had a running gag, "We were like, okay, as a joke, let's put a planet in the outer solar system just to see what would happen." In this episode of Looking Up, Dean Regas chats with Dr. Batygin and gets the full story.
Has anyone written more screenplays than Albert Einstein? On this episode of Looking Up, Dean Regas consults with comedian, screenwriter, and Chris Hadfield look-alike, Thomas Lennon, on this very question.
"Some people hustle pool, some people hustle cars, but have you ever heard of the man who hustles stars?" From 1976 to 1997, these lines began every episode of Jack Horkheimer: Star Hustler, the astronomy show from WPBT, South Florida PBS. Later on Star Hustler was rebranded to Star Gazers, and hosts Dean Regas and James Albury took over after Horkheimer's passing. In this episode of Looking Up, Dean and James reminisce on production of the show, plus, "buzzkill" astronomy is back!
You might have to watch the sunrise by yourself at Kitt Peak Observatory. At night, astronomers and technicians conduct research and lead tours for the public. But as the sun starts to peek over the Quinlan Mountains, everyone is still asleep. Dean Regas chats with Vannessa Gressieux, the docent and guide coordinator at Kitt Peak National Observatory in Arizona, to learn more.
Science journalist Anne Saker describes the Chandrasekhar Limit as a range of possibility where if a planet has enough stability in its magnetic force and its gravitational force, it can sustain life. This Nobel Prize winning discovery changed the field of fluid dynamics. Though it was named after theoretical physicist Dr. Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar, he credited his computer, Donna Elbert, "for without her part, there would have been no substance.” Dean Regas chats with Anne Saker to learn more about Donna Elbert's astronomical legacy.
Dean Regas chats with Mark Armstrong, son of Neil Armstrong, about the Apollo 11 moon landing. Listen in to learn about Mark's upbringing under the lunar spotlight, and his current work with the Vantage Earth Foundation.
Dean Regas chats with Dr. Gerard van Belle, a tenured astronomer and the director of science at the Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona. Listen to find out how the star Altair got its "oddball" shape.
In this episode of 'Looking Up,' Dean Regas chats with Alan Stern, a planetary scientist for the New Horizons mission exploring Pluto. Listen for the latest on the mission, and behind the scenes audio from the I Heart Pluto Festival in Flagstaff, Arizona.