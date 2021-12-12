Jasmine DemersInvestigative Reporter/KyCIR
Jasmine Demers is KyCIR's Report for America corps member, covering issues related to youth and social services. Demers worked previously for the Arizona Daily Star. She holds a master’s degree from the University of Arizona School of Journalism, where she was editor-in-chief of the student-run Daily Wildcat.
-
Communities are scrambling to assess the damage after one of the worst tornado events in state history swept across western Kentucky Friday night.