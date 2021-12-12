Here’s how you can help tornado victims

Communities are scrambling to assess the damage after one of the worst tornado events in state history swept across western Kentucky overnight.

Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency early Saturday morning. On Sunday, he said at least 80 people are dead. And the death toll is expected to rise.

More than 30 tornadoes have been reported in at least six states, spanning more than 200 miles from Arkansas to Kentucky. Tens of thousands of Kentuckians remain without power and many are without shelter.

As search and rescue efforts continue in impacted counties, here’s how you can help:

Donate to disaster relief funds

Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund

Kentucky Red Cross:

Donate online here

Text REDCROSS to 90999 to give $10 to American Red Cross Disaster Relief.

To donate by phone via credit card or to ask questions about donating money to the Red Cross, please call 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669)

Verified GoFundMe pages created by community members and organizations in need

His House Ministries (Mayfield, Ky)

United Way of Kentucky

Disaster Relief At Work

Convoy of Hope

Aspire Appalachia

Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief

Shop Local Kentucky – purchase a “Kentucky Strong” T-shirt and 100% of the proceeds will go to the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund

The Lee Initiative

Mayfield-Graves County United Way

Salvation Army Disaster Relief

Relevant Church (Mayfield, KY)

Rise and Shine (Bowling Green, KY)

Global Giving Midwest US Tornado Relief Fund

Presbyterian Disaster Assistance

Donate blood

Kentucky Red Cross: Find your local blood bank here

Kentucky Blood Center: Find a drive here

Donate clothes, blankets, food, water and other supplies

*Suggested donations include gas for generators, flash lights, head lamps, batteries, utility gloves, phone chargers, gas cans, socks, undergarments, blankets, coats, warm clothes, shoes, toiletries, paper towels, plastic utensils, paper plates, feminine hygiene products, baby formula, diapers, wipes, water, non-perishable foods.

The Salvation Army Kentucky/Tennessee Division

The Johnson Bar, 133 S. 3rd St. Paducah, KY. 42001 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12)

Roebling Point Books, 601 Overton Street, Newport, KY 41071

Newport Fire Department, 998 Monmouth St, Newport, KY 41071

Walnut Grove Baptist Church, 2941 Highland Lick Rd, Russellville, KY

Stepstone Family and Youth Services, 78 Caky Dr, Benton, KY, 270-527-8388

First Baptist Church, 2890 Broadway St, Paducah, KY, 270-442-2728

Marshall County Exceptional Center, 198 Old Symsonia Rd, Benton, KY, 270-252-6530 (8 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Sunday, Dec. 12 – Friday, Dec. 17)

Akridge Farm Supply, 724 Fairview Ave, Eddyville, KY 42038, 270-388-2910 – Looking specifically for tarps and gas cans

Cave City Community Center (Senior Center), 105 Duke St, Cave City, KY 42127

Northside Baptist Church, 611 W Lockridge St, Mayfield, KY

Dry Ground Brewing Company, 3121 Broadway St, Paducah, KY 42001

Paducah Beer Werks, 301 N 4th St, Paducah, KY 42001

Louisville Donation Collection, 1011 Carlisle Ave, Louisville, KY 40215 (truck will deliver to western Kentucky on Sunday, Dec. 12.)

Four Pegs Smokehouse and Bar, 1053 Goss Ave, Louisville, KY 40217

Jamestown City Park Batting Cages, 123 Park Ave, Jamestown, KY 42629 (drop off from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday through Thursday)

Russell Springs City Hall, 487 Main Street, Russell Springs, KY 42642 (drop off from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday)

Lone Oak Baptist Church, 3601 Lone Oak Rd, Paducah, KY 42003

St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, 20 KY-339, Fancy Farm, KY 42039

Calvert City Civic Center, 991 5th Ave SE, Calvert City, KY 42029 (Drop off until 5 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 11 and Sunday Dec. 12)

Water drive at Pritchard Community Center, 404 S Mulberry St, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 (need cases of bottled water)

Felix Martin Hall, 501 W. Everly Brothers Blvd., Greenville, KY. 42345

Kentucky Education Development Corporation, Ashland office (904 Rose Road) and Lexington Office (118 James Court Ste 60)

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, 208 South Main Street, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342

Winchester Police Department, 16 S. Maple Street, Winchester, KY (accepting donations until Monday evening)

Georgetown Fire Department, 101 Jacobs Drive, Georgetown, KY (accepting donations all week)

Six Forks Burger Company, 1039 Ash St. Louisville, KY 40217, (Saturday, Dec. 11 until 9 p.m. and Sunday Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Clarksville Town Hall, 2000 Broadway Street, Clarksville, IN, (accepting donation Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Dare to Care Food Bank

Hope 2 All Food Pantry, 307 W. Mose Rager Blvd. Drakesboro, KY 42337

Community Kitchen, 1237 Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Paducah, KY

Veteran’s Club Inc., 9419 Seatonville rd. at Fern Creek Christian Church, Louisville, KY 40291

Henderson County Schools/Henderson Police Department, 735 N. Elm St., Henderson, KY (will fill a bus to deliver to Dawson Springs, can drop off 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Redemption City Church, 104 Railroad Ave., Dawson Springs KY, 270-425-4310

Mount Zion Baptist Church, 175 Graham Dr., Bowling Green, KY

Eleventh St Baptist Church, 1035 Kenton ST. Bowling Green, KY (collecting from Sunday, Dec. 12 through Wednesday, Dec. 15)

State Street Baptist Church, 340 State St. Bowling Green, KY (collecting from Sunday, Dec. 12 through Friday, Dec. 17)

Volunteer

***Advisory: Please avoid obstructing search and rescue efforts by calling/checking-in beforehand***

Kentucky Emergency Management – Fill out the volunteer/donate link here

Kentucky Red Cross

Catalyst Church, 114 Kings Dr., Mayfield, KY, (270) 356-1191

South Warren High School, 8140 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, 270-467-7500

Bremen Volunteer Fire Department, 51 College St., Bremen, KY 42325, 270-525-6002

Lone Oak Baptist Church, 3601 Lone Oak Rd, Paducah, KY 42003

Bowling Green Community Action Center, 171 Center St, Bowling Green, KY, 270-782-4437

Gasper Brewing Company, 302 State Street, Bowling Green, KY. – need volunteers to serve food

Mayfield City Hall, 211 E. Broadway, Mayfield, KY – Volunteers needed with drills

Kentucky Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster

God’s Pit Crew – Crisis Response Team

Team Rubicon Disaster Response

Covenant Community Church, 1055 North Main Street, Madisonville, KY, 270-821-2000

Mercy Chefs – Mayfield, KY Tornado Response (shifts available throughout the week)

Support pets/stray animals in need

The Humane Society Animal Rescue & Response Team

Kentucky Humane Society

Foster a pet or donate supplies! The following shelters are in critical need due to the tornadoes:

Ceglinski Animal Clinic, 5401 Blandville Rd., Paducah, KY, 270-554-0171 (offering free housing for displaced pets)

River Retriever Kennels LLC, 5796 Old Mayfield Rd., Paducah, KY, 270-556-4433 (offering housing for displaced pets)

Marcus Rushing, 224 Hughes Rd., Wickliffe, KY, 985-605-4068 (has pasture and barn for cattle/horses, free of charge to victims of the tornadoes)

Refer community members in distress to these help lines

SAMHSA – Call or text 1-800-985-5990

Report Price Gouging

It’s illegal for retailers to bump up the prices of certain things during an emergency. If you see it happening you can report it online or call 1-888-432-9257. Per the Kentucky Attorney General’s office, goods and services in this prohibition include: consumer food items; goods or services used for emergency cleanup; emergency supplies; medical supplies; home heating oil; building materials; housing; transportation, freight, and storage services; and gasoline or other motor fuels.

