-
The Washington Opera House in Maysville, Kentucky, is hosting award-winning Russian concert pianist Dina Ivanova on Thursday, September 19th at 7pm. This…
-
Dave Hardin is a Navy veteran and singer/songwriter from Maysville, Kentucky who is happy on his farm but occasionally still performs. He's with our…
-
On this date in history, Rosemary Clooney – arguably the most popular female vocalist from this area (although Doris Day fans may quibble) – was born 90…
-
The stage version of the life and music of one of our area's favorite daughters, Rosemary Clooney, is coming to the stage at The Carnegie in Covington.…
-
Former University of Cincinnati quarterback Dustin Grutza has been on TV before, but never like this. He’ll talk about his CraftForce job search company…
-
If you aren’t already aware, May is Zombie Awareness Month. Maysville, Kentucky resident Robert Kiskaden is an author whose first book is Z-Universe, all…