Joí DeanContent Writer
Name: Joí Dean
Expertise: Life and Arts reporting
Education: University of Cincinnati
Favorite Cincinnati neighborhood: Clifton — go Bearcats!
Highlights
- Content writer for Cincinnati Public Radio
- Past experience includes UC News, Cincinnati Magazine and Dayton Daily News
- Former president of the UC Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists
Experience
Dean has over four years of experience in the world of journalism. As a Bearcat, she started out as a contributor for the student-led newspaper, The News Record, where she created a series called "Breaking Barriers" where she told the stories of minority students on campus. She eventually moved her way up to staff reporter and to the position of Life and Arts editor. Throughout her collegiate career, Dean worked for UC News, Cincinnati Magazine and Dayton Daily News. Outside of working for a publication, Dean was the president of the UC Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.
Education
Dean studied journalism at the University of Cincinnati. Upon graduating early, she continued her education to receive her master's certificate in marketing.
