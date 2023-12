Nick Swartsell is a general assignment reporter for WVXU in Cincinnati. He has reported from a nuclear waste facility in the deserts of New Mexico, the White House press pool, a canoe on the Mill Creek, and even his desk one time. Before his time at WVXU, he had bylines in The New York Times, The Dallas Morning News, Vice News, the Texas Tribune, Cincinnati's CityBeat and other publications. He's always looking for an excuse to bring his camera along.